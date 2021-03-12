Live
News

Blast kills six coal miners in Pakistan’s southwest

Two injured workers were extracted from the mine after several hours of rescue operations.

In 2011, 45 coal miners were killed by a methane gas explosion, also in Balochistan [File: Reuters]
In 2011, 45 coal miners were killed by a methane gas explosion, also in Balochistan [File: Reuters]
12 Mar 2021

Six miners have been killed in a blast at a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan, officials said on Friday.

They were among eight miners trapped about 1,000 feet underground when accumulating methane gas exploded at the coalfield in Marwar in the province of Balochistan, the officials said.

“Six bodies have been retrieved by the rescue team from the affected mine this morning,” a senior official of the directorate of mines said.

“(The) mine has been closed and an inquiry has been ordered by the Chief Inspector of Mines into the incident.”

A heavy boulder had fallen on eight miners on Thursday afternoon, local rescue official Imdad Khan said.

Two injured workers were extracted from the mine after several hours of rescue operations.

In the past year, 102 coal miners have been killed in Balochistan in 72 different incidents, Sultan Muhammad Lala, president of the Balochistan Coal Mines Workers Federation, told Reuters.

Lala said the government and mine owners were not ensuring safe working conditions at the sites.

Mining is thought to be one of the most dangerous jobs in Pakistan due to low safety standards and bad working conditions.

An explosion caused by methane gas at another coal mine in Marwar in May 2018 killed 20 workers.

In August that year, another methane-fuelled explosion in the city of Quetta killed seven.

In 2011, 45 coal miners were killed by a methane gas explosion, also in Balochistan.

Sparsely populated and impoverished Balochistan is home to large deposits of coal, natural gas, copper and gold, many of which are being extracted by Chinese-backed operations.

Baloch separatist fighters often target workers and security forces.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Sarah Everard: Met police face probe over suspected officer

Everard, 33, was last seen walking home from a friend’s apartment in London on March 3 [Photo by Metropolitan Police/AFP]

Bus brings ‘hope’ to the doorstep of India’s disabled children

The Therapy on Wheels bus visits remote Indian regions to provide therapy to children with developmental disabilities [Shail Desai/AL JAZEERA]

Gunmen kidnap forestry students in latest Nigerian mass abduction

Heavily armed criminal gangs in northwestern and central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in recent years, kidnapping for ransom, raping and pillaging [File: Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters]

‘Hilarious joke’: Suu Kyi lawyer rejects military bribery claims

Adding corruption charges to the accusations against Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, could mean she faces a harsher penalty [File: REUTERS]
Most Read

Tanzania’s leader ‘receiving coronavirus treatment in India’

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has played down the threat from COVID-19, saying God and remedies such as steam inhalation would protect Tanzanians [File: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]

Sarah Everard: Missing woman’s case sends UK into shock

An undated handout picture released by the Metropolitan Police on March 10, 2021, shows security camera footage of missing Sarah Everard on March 3 [Photo by Metropolitan Police/AFP]

Iran arrests producers over controversial music video

Sasy appears with American adult film actress Alexis Texas in the music video for Tehran Tokyo [AZ Films via AP]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]