Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Austrian chancellor: Some EU states have secret vaccine contracts

Kurz’s comments denied by EU spokesman, who downplayed the claims of backroom deals.

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz removes a face mask as he attends a news conference, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in Vienna [File: Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz removes a face mask as he attends a news conference, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in Vienna [File: Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
12 Mar 2021

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday suggested that some European countries may have signed “secret contracts” with vaccine companies to receive more vaccines than they were entitled to based on the European Union rules.

EU members have agreed that vaccines should be distributed among countries based on population size, but Kurz said after comparing total procurement between member states, it became clear that “deliveries do not follow the per capita quota system”.

“There are clues that point to so-called bazaars where additional agreements between member states and pharmaceutical companies were made,” Kurz said.

“Malta will receive three times as many doses per capita as Bulgaria until the end of July,” he said.

“The Netherlands would not only receive more doses of vaccine per capita until the end of June than Germany, but almost twice as many as Croatia,” Kurz said.

“This is in clear contradiction to the political goals of the EU,” he said.

But an EU spokesman downplayed the claims of backroom deals.

“Member states may decide to ask less or more of a given vaccine, and this is discussed between the member states,” Stefan de Keersmaecker said.

“It’s possible in this context, following the outcome of the discussions between the member states, that a new distribution key is agreed upon with the company,” he said.

The EU has come under fire for its sluggish vaccine rollout, which it has blamed on supply and delivery problems.

European nations lag behind the United States, Israel and the United Kingdom in terms of the percentage of the population that has already received at least one dose.

Source : AFP
More from News

Biden to broaden US-Mexican relations, keep immigration at top

US President Joe Biden has said he wants to forge a broader, more cooperative relationship with its southern neighbour, Mexico [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Include Taliban in interim Afghan administration, says Russia

Afghan security officials stand guard on a checkpoint Lashkargah after the Taliban launched an attack on the capital of southwestern Helmand province in Afghanistan [File: Watan Yar/EPA]

Bulgaria latest to halt AstraZeneca vaccine; WHO says no need

AstraZeneca said on Thursday it had found no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis in safety data of more than 10 million records [File: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters]

Adani edges out Musk, Ambani as year’s biggest wealth gainer

Gautam S Adani, centre, a first-generation entrepreneur who rarely speaks publicly, has jumped $16.2bn in 2021 to $50bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index [File: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Sarah Everard: Met police face probe over suspected officer

Everard, 33, was last seen walking home from a friend’s apartment in London on March 3 [Photo by Metropolitan Police/AFP]

Tanzania’s leader ‘receiving coronavirus treatment in India’

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has played down the threat from COVID-19, saying God and remedies such as steam inhalation would protect Tanzanians [File: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]

Sarah Everard: Missing woman’s case sends UK into shock

An undated handout picture released by the Metropolitan Police on March 10, 2021, shows security camera footage of missing Sarah Everard on March 3 [Photo by Metropolitan Police/AFP]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]