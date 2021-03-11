Live
News|Women

US gov’t to Fox News: Military is diverse, not ‘more feminine’

Pentagon officials condemn remarks by Fox News host Tucker Carlson calling appointments of two female generals ‘a mockery’.

US President Joe Biden walks into the East Room beside US Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost and US Army Lieutenant General Laura J Richardson [Tom Brenner/Reuters]
11 Mar 2021

The Pentagon strongly rebuked Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson on Thursday for calling the rise of women in the US military “out of control” and a “mockery” of its war-fighting mission.

Spokesman John Kirby said Defense Department Secretary Lloyd Austin and other top officers shared deep “revulsion” over Carlson’s comments on Tuesday, which accused President Joe Biden of making US defence forces “more feminine”.

Carlson “essentially demeaned the entire US military and how we defend and how we serve this country”, Kirby told reporters.

“The diversity of our military is one of our greatest strengths,” said Kirby.

“What we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talk show host, or the Chinese military,” he said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to Defense Department personnel during a visit by President Joe Biden at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, February 10, 2021 [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]
Women constitute about 17 percent of the 1.3 million active-duty forces, serving in nearly every type of job, Kirby noted, including flying jets and commanding ships.

On Tuesday, Biden nominated two women to four-star general positions leading combatant commands – elite appointments that were stalled under the previous president, Donald Trump.

Biden tweeted a picture of himself, Vice President Kamala Harris and the two nominees with the caption: “I want every child to know that this is what vice presidents and generals in the United States Armed Forces look like.”

After those appointments were announced, Carlson, whose nightly Fox News show is the second most popular among all cable news channels, let loose with a diatribe against the increase in women soldiers.

“New hair styles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars,” he said, in front of a photograph of a pregnant woman in uniform.

“While China’s military becomes more masculine as it assembles the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become, as Joe Biden says, more feminine.”

“This is a mockery of the US military and its core mission, which is winning wars,” Carlson said.

Source : AFP

