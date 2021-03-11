Live
News|Mount Everest

Climbers to return to Mount Everest after Nepal’s COVID closure

More than 300 foreign climbers likely to attempt to scale the world’s tallest peak beginning in April after a year of closure due to coronavirus.

Tents at the Everest Base Camp of the mountaineers in Nepal [File: Balazs Mohai/EPA]
Tents at the Everest Base Camp of the mountaineers in Nepal [File: Balazs Mohai/EPA]
11 Mar 2021

Hundreds of climbers are set to return to Mount Everest for the first time next month under strict conditions, government officials and mountaineers said, as the world’s tallest peak reopens after a year of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 300 foreign climbers will likely attempt to scale the 8,849-metre (29,031-foot) mountain in the peak climbing season beginning in April, tourism department official Mira Acharya said, compared with a record 381 climbers who attempted the famed summit in the same period in 2019.

“This is… despite the one-week quarantine requirement and certificate showing the climber had tested negative for the virus,” said Acharya.

Eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest, are wholly or partly in Nepal, and hundreds of foreign climbers contribute millions of dollars in income annually to the cash-strapped nation.

Lukas Furtenbach, of US-based guiding company Furtenbach Adventures, is leading 22 climbers in five teams, including two expeditions to Everest.

Some of his clients have postponed plans to next year because of travel restrictions in countries like Britain, he said.

“We have a very strict COVID-19 protocol with a tight testing schedule, an expedition doctor, a closed bubble for our team at base camp, hygiene protocols,” Furtenbach said.

Nepal closed its mountains in March last year as part of tight measures to control the coronavirus, which has infected 274,973 people and caused 3,012 deaths nationally so far.

The country began its vaccination campaign with Oxford-AstraZeneca shots gifted by India in January. Infections are decreasing, with 104 new cases reported on Wednesday, a fraction of the 5,743 cases at its peak in October.

Expedition organisers say the Chinese side of Everest, which was shut to foreign climbers last year, will stay closed this season as well, likely meaning more climbers on the Nepal side.

Garrett Madison of US-based Madison Mountaineering said he was heading a “big team” of climbers to Everest in the April-May climbing season.

“We are not afraid of COVID, but will take precautions,” Madison told Reuters news agency.

Not all mountaineering companies are returning.

It is “not a responsible time” to run expeditions given Nepal’s weak healthcare system, said Adrian Ballinger of Alpenglow Expeditions.

“The last thing we want to do is put our climbers in harm’s way – or create a rescue situation on the mountain if someone were to get sick that would put others in danger,” he said.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Netanyahu cancels planned UAE visit: Israeli broadcaster

Israel established formal relations with the UAE and Bahrain last September [File: Miriam Alster/REUTERS]

COVID-19: Ten key moments in the pandemic

Countries across the world announced lockdowns and other restrictions to check the spread of COVID, which was declared a pandemic on March 11 last year. [File: Hannah McKay/Reuters/

Cambodia reports first COVID death amid new outbreak

Cambodia started its COVID-19 vaccination programme last month [File: Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP]

Amnesty denounces Saudi court’s upholding al-Hathloul’s sentence

Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul makes her way to appear at a special criminal court for an appeals hearing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia [Ahmed Yosri/REUTERS]
Most Read

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Seven dead in Myanmar as Amnesty accuses army of ‘killing spree’

Anti-coup protesters retreat from the front lines after riot policemen fire sound-bombs and rubber bullets in Yangon, Myanmar, Thursday, March 11, 2021 [AP]

Turkey’s nuclear power dilemma

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in 2018 [Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters]

Tanzanian opposition demands answers on Magufuli’s health

After months of denying the presence of the virus, Magufuli revealed in February that some of his aides and family members had contracted COVID-19 but they recovered [File: Ericky Boniphace/AFP]