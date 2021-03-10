Live
Armenian PM Pashinyan says army chief of staff dismissed

The PM had accused Onik Gasparyan of leading a coup attempt after he joined protest calls for the leader to quit.

Pashinyan has been in power since 2018 [File: Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP]
10 Mar 2021

A top military figure who joined calls for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign has been relieved of his duties, the embattled leader said, according to Russian news agency RIA.

Pashinyan announced the move in a statement published on the Cabinet of Ministers’ official website on Wednesday, days after Armenian President Armen Sarkissian refused to sign the premier’s draft decree to dismiss Onik Gasparyan, the army’s chief of the General Staff

The statement said the because Sarkissian had not sent documentation pertaining to his rejection of Gasparyan’s dismissal to the Constitutional Court, the chief of staff was therefore automatically “relieved of his post from March 10 by force of law”.

Pashinyan, in power since 2018, last week accused Gasparyan of staging a coup after he called for the leader to resign.

The prime minister has come under increasing pressure to step down for his handling of last year’s war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, which saw Armenia suffer heavy losses and agree to hand over swaths of territory to Azerbaijan.

Gasparyan’s recent call for Pashinyan to resign led to large protests last month, with the prime minister’s critics – and supporters – flooding the streets of the capital Yerevan.

The dispute with top generals began when Pashinyan fired the deputy chief of the general staff after he ridiculed claims by the prime minister that Iskander missiles supplied by Russia – Armenia’s main military ally – had failed to hit targets during the war for Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinyan issued a subdued retraction on Monday, with his office saying he had been “incorrectly briefed on this matter” and had no doubts about the quality of Russian military production.

Source : News Agencies

