Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

A year of COVID crisis: Bollywood actress turns front-line nurse

Two days after India went into lockdown in March 2020, Shikha Malhotra, who has a nursing degree, started volunteering at Mumbai hospitals.

Malhotra worked with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a 2016 film [Handout]
Malhotra worked with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a 2016 film [Handout]
10 Mar 2021

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has seen death, economic hardships and anxiety on an unprecedented scale.

But this tapestry of suffering is threaded with self-sacrifice, courage and a gritty determination to persevere.

Around the globe, people are reinventing themselves, helping others and even going back to square one in their careers, while never giving up.

Shikha Malhotra, 25, was living a glamorous life of an up-and-coming Bollywood actress in India with several movies under her belt.

From working with industry superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 2016 to playing the lead role in the 2020 release Kaanchli – Life in a Slough, Malhotra had well and truly arrived on the Bollywood scene.

But when the coronavirus pandemic struck India and her hometown Mumbai, she decided it was time to act, but this time without the beaming lights and rolling cameras.

Two days after India went into a nationwide lockdown in March 2020, Malhotra – who has a nursing degree – started volunteering at hospitals around the city.

“I am first a nursing officer, then an actress,” Malhotra said.

“Seeing lives and deaths, so many expressions, emotions, happiness, sadness, that changed me, I think, all of a sudden, I became a more mature person, more grounded.”

Mumbai was one of the worst hit cities in India, the country with the second highest caseload of COVID-19 in the world.

Tested positive, suffered paralysis

Malhotra said she was inspired to serve as a nurse by watching front-line workers, including her mother – a nurse who worked in COVID-19 wards – risk their lives to try and mitigate the crisis.

She worked as a nursing officer at a government hospital, serving and treating COVID-19 patients of all ages.

But seven months later in October, she herself tested positive for the infectious disease and spent a month recovering alone in hospital.

Soon after her recovery, she suffered a stroke and the right side of her body was paralysed.

This was the second time Malhotra had suffered paralysis.

“It was, I think, a big setback for me because having this attack a second time, I thought, oh, this is over,” she said.

Malhotra has since made a full recovery. She said she believed she could not have recovered without the support of her parents.

As offers to work in movies start pouring in, Malhotra said she planned to continue her acting career while also staying ready to serve as a nurse whenever she is needed.

Source : AP

Related

More from News

Minneapolis selects first jurors for George Floyd murder trial

Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd's death in May last year [Maranie Staab/Reuters]

Pakistan kicks off COVID vaccination drive for senior citizens

Basharat Ali Zaidi was among the first senior citizens to receive the vaccine in Pakistan [Abdullah Zaidi/Al Jazeera]

Libya’s interim PM-designate calls for departure of mercenaries

Dbeibah was selected in February at UN-sponsored talks, attended by a cross-section of Libyans, to steer the country towards December 24 elections [File: Hazem Ahmed/Reuters]

Australian Indigenous group to rate mining firms on performance

Parts of Western Australia are among the country's most heavily explored regions by mining giants such as Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals [File: David Gray/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Shoot till they are dead’: Police who fled Myanmar reveal orders

Police officers holding shields and guns march towards a gate of the Mandalay Technological University in Mandalay on Sunday [Reuters]

Pope Francis’s visit to Iraq: Beyond the symbolism

Iraq's most revered Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani met with Pope Francis and his delegation at his home in the holy city of Najaf, on March 6, 2021. [Ayatollah al-Sistani's Media Office via AFP]

In Northern Ireland, a ‘shift in enthusiasm’ for Irish unity

Recent opinion polling has indicated that increasing numbers of people in Northern Ireland favour holding a referendum on unity within the next five years [Phil Noble /Reuters]

Myanmar generals hire lobbyist as anti-coup protests continue

People run as police fire tear gas during protests in Yangon [AFP]