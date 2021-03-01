Live
News

Syria says Israel attacked areas around southern Damascus

Israel targets Iran-backed strongholds in second attack in less than a month on outskirts of Syrian capital.

Syria says the rockets were fired from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights [File: Jalaa Marey/AFP]
Syria says the rockets were fired from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights [File: Jalaa Marey/AFP]
1 Mar 2021

The Syrian army said on Sunday evening that Israeli-fired rockets struck parts of southern Damascus in escalating attacks that regional intelligence sources said target Iran-linked assets.

A Syrian army statement said the attack came from the Golan Heights and that it had brought down most of the missiles, in the second such attack in less than a month on the outskirts of the capital.

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Israel has struck a wider range of targets than usual since the start of the year, including a major attack on Iranian-linked strongholds further east, near the Iraqi border.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz on Friday said Israel was taking action “almost weekly” to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria.

Regional intelligence sources said Iran’s Quds Force and the militias it backs, whose presence has spread in Syria in recent years, have a strong presence in the Sayeda Zainab neighbourhood of southern Damascus where the militias have many underground bases.

Israel has regularly attacked what it says are Iranian-linked targets in Syria in recent years, and stepped up such raids this year in what Western intelligence sources have described as a shadow war to reduce Iran’s influence.

Israeli Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi said in December Israel had struck more than 500 targets in 2020.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government has never publicly acknowledged there are Iranian forces operating on his behalf in Syria’s civil war, only that Tehran has sent military advisers.

The entry of thousands of Shia militias, from Afghanistan to Lebanon, to fight alongside al-Assad helped the authoritarian ruler survive a widespread armed rebellion that sprang from a violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2011.

Western intelligence sources say Israeli attacks this year have undermined Iran’s extensive military power in Syria without triggering a significant increase in hostilities.

Iran has built underground tunnels and spread decoys to help mitigate the effect of repeated Israeli attacks on its elaborate military infrastructure in the country, Syria military defectors have said.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Trump says he won’t form new party, vows to unite Republicans

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on February 28 [Octavio Jones/Reuters]

Iran rules out talks with US over nuclear deal

Iran insists that the United States lift all unilateral sanctions before it engages in talks over the nuclear deal [AFP]

World condemns Myanmar crackdown as 18 peaceful protesters killed

Protesters make the three-finger salute as they stand behind makeshift barricades during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 28, 2021 [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]

NY governor asks for independent probe into harassment claims

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing after two former aides recently came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment [File: Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
Most Read

Indian rooster kills owner during cockfight

The killer rooster was briefly held at the local police station before it was sent to a poultry farm [File: Reuters]

Archeologists unearth intact ancient Roman chariot near Pompeii

The chariot's first iron element emerged on January 7 from the blanket of volcanic material filling the two-storey portico [Handout/AFP]

Caster Semenya fight against testosterone rule is ‘for all women’

Semenya: 'All we ask is to be allowed to run free, for once and for all, as the strong and fearless women we are and have always been' [File: Moritz Hager/Reuters]

‘You can carry on or give up’: Families living with rare diseases

Daniel Lewi with his daughter Amelie [Photo courtesy of Daniel Lewi]