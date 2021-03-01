Hundreds turn out for Hong Kong activists on ‘subversion’ charges

Charges relate to primaries, which were designed to choose best candidates for legislative polls, which were then delayed.

Hundreds of people gathered outside a Hong Kong court on Monday before the appearance of 47 democracy activists charged with subversion, as the authorities intensify a crackdown under the city’s national security law.

The group is accused of organising and participating in an unofficial primary poll last July, which was an effort to select the strongest candidates for a legislative council election that the government later postponed, citing the coronavirus.

Authorities said the informal poll was part of a plan to “overthrow” the government.

The cases have drawn criticism from the United States and New Zealand.

“We condemn the detention of and charges filed against pan-democratic candidates in Hong Kong’s elections and call for their immediate release,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Twitter. “Political participation and freedom of expression should not be crimes. The US stands with the people of Hong Kong.”

Also on Twitter, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the charges marked “an escalation in the application of the national security law” and that New Zealand was “concerned” and would be monitoring the situation.

The charges are the latest blow to the territory’s pro-democracy movement, which has been under pressure since the security legislation was imposed on the city last June. Some elected legislators have been disqualified, while dozens of politicians and activists arrested and others have fled overseas.

Benny Tai, a former law professor, and Mike Lam King-Nam arrive at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts in a police van for Monday’s hearing. They are among 47 people charged under the national security law [Tyrone Siu/Reuters] Security was tight as supporters began gathering before dawn outside the West Kowloon court in one of the largest rallies since the coronavirus outbreak began.

“This is the most ridiculous arrest in the history of Hong Kong,” said Herbert Chow, 57, who was lining up outside the court and wearing a black face mask.

“But I have confidence in our judicial system to restore justice. It’s the last line of defence.”

The activists – 39 men and eight women aged between 23 and 64 – were charged on Sunday under the national security law which punishes what China broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

Among them was the organiser of the primary election and former law professor Benny Tai, as well as veteran activists Lester Shum, Joshua Wong and Owen Chow.

“I’ve been here since 5am. We have been taking shifts since yesterday. Our friend is among those charged,” said Kristine, 20. “I want to tell my friend that we are willing to sacrifice ourselves for our city.”

Some supporters held up large yellow banners that said, “Release all political prisoners now.”

Supporters hold a banner in support of pro-democracy activists as they line up for Monday’s court hearing [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]