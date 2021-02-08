Live
News|Military

UK academics investigated over China-linked research: Report

The Times newspaper says the British government suspects group may have unwittingly helped China build weapons of mass destruction.

China's hypersonic missiles DF-17 were displayed during the celebrations to mark 70 years of the People's Republic of China [File: Jason Lee/Reuters]
China's hypersonic missiles DF-17 were displayed during the celebrations to mark 70 years of the People's Republic of China [File: Jason Lee/Reuters]
8 Feb 2021

Nearly 200 British academics at more than 12 universities in the United Kingdom are being investigated on suspicion of unwittingly helping the Chinese government build weapons of mass destruction, The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

The scholars are suspected of unknowingly breaching export laws designed to prevent intellectual property in highly sensitive subjects from being handed to hostile states, the newspaper said, citing an unnamed source.

The Times said that the government was preparing to send enforcement notices to the academics who are suspected of transferring research in advanced military technology such as aircraft, missile designs and cyberweapons to China.

The individuals could face a maximum of 10 years in prison if found in breach of the Export Control Order 2008.

Security services are concerned that the research could help Beijing develop weapons of mass destruction and be used in the repression of political dissidents and minorities including the Uighurs.

“We could be seeing dozens of academics in courts before long,” a source told the Times. “If even 10 percent lead to successful prosecutions, we’d be looking at about 20 academics going to jail for helping the Chinese build super-weapons.”

A UK government spokesman stressed to the paper: “Exporters of military goods and those engaged in the transfer of military technology specified in the Export Control Order 2008 require a licence to export or transfer from the UK.”

Research from Civitas, a civil society think-tank based in London, meanwhile, has alleged that 20 British universities had dealings with 29 Chinese universities and nine companies with military links, including with Chinese weapons conglomerates, the Times said.

Radomir Tylecote, the study’s lead author and a former Treasury official, expressed concern that research sponsored by Chinese organisations could have “inadvertent dual use” in a military capacity, the paper said. He highlighted potential problems with research into hypersonic technology at a time when Beijing is seeking to develop hypersonic missiles, and graphene research while the material is starting to be used in armoured Chinese helicopters.

The work served to “increase the prestige and business in general of Chinese military-linked universities and military or partially military conglomerates,” the paper quoted Tylecote as saying.

In 2019, China’s military showcased the DF-17, a new hypersonic ballistic nuclear missile, at an enormous military parade at the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The weapon is believed to be capable of breaching all existing anti-missile shields deployed by the United States and its allies.

Last week, the University of Manchester ended a research project with China Electronics Technology Group (CETC) after a UK parliamentary committee raised concern that the state-owned firm’s technology was being used against the Uighurs.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Indian firm bets on local manufacturing, stock soars 824 percent

Dixon Technologies is on track to producing 50 million smartphones this year [File: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg]

China to build the world’s biggest dam on sacred Tibetan river

The Yarlung Tsangpo River, more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) from Lhasa. Tibetans believe the river represents the body of the goddess Dorje Pagmo, one of the highest incarnations in Tibetan culture [File: Roman Pilipey/EPA]

Palestinians launch postcodes in assertion of sovereignty

Palestinian postal codes would also help put an end to the Israeli seizure of shipments from abroad, said the Palestinian Authority [File: Fadi Arouri/Reuters]

South Africa suspends Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine roll-out

The government plans to offer vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer in the coming weeks while experts consider how the AstraZeneca shot can be deployed [File: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
Most Read

14 dead, nearly 150 missing as Himalayan glacier bursts in India

Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tend to people rescued after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam, in Chormi village in Tapovan in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand [Stringer/Reuters]

UAE spies monitored Michelle Obama, Sheikha Moza emails: Report

Communications intercepted by UAE spies included personal reflections, security details, and an itinerary change [File: Steve Marcus/Reuters]

US won’t lift Iran sanctions until nuclear deal compliance: Biden

US President Joe Biden has said Iran must make the first move in returning to the 2015 nuclear agreement [File: Alex Brandon/Reuters]

US ending aid to Saudi-led forces in Yemen, but questions persist

Boys look on as workers use a hose to put down fire at a vehicle oil and tyres store hit by Saudi Arabia-led air raids in Sanaa, Yemen, in July 2020 [File: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]