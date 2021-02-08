Live
News|Politics

Somali opposition leaders ‘no longer recognise president’

A coalition of opposition candidates urges the president, known as Farmajo, to ‘respect the constitution’ and ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed waves to supporters after winning the election in Mogadishu in 2017 [Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP]
President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed waves to supporters after winning the election in Mogadishu in 2017 [Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP]
8 Feb 2021

Somalia’s opposition leaders say they no longer recognise President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed after his term expired without a political agreement on a path towards elections to replace him.

The Horn of Africa nation was supposed to hold indirect elections before February 8, but the deadline was missed as the central government and federal states failed to break a deadlock over how to proceed with a vote.

It now confronts a political crisis alongside a deadly rebellion, a locust invasion, and serious food shortages.

A coalition of opposition candidates urged the president, better known by his nickname Farmajo, to “respect the constitution” and ensure a peaceful transfer of power in the fragile country.

“Starting from 8th February 2021, the council of opposition candidates does not recognise Farmajo as president,” they said in a statement. “The council will not accept any form of mandate extension through pressure.”

The group is allied against Farmajo but comprises candidates running individually for his job, including two of Somalia’s former presidents.

They called for the creation of a transitional national council comprising the speakers of parliament, opposition figures, regional leaders, and civil society groups to steer the country through this period.

There was no immediate comment from the presidency.

‘Laughing out loud’

Hussein Sheikh Ali, Somalia’s former national security adviser and founder of the Mogadishu-based Hiraal think-tank, said that armed group al-Shabab had already taken advantage of the security vacuum to launch attacks in portions of central Somalia that had been relatively peaceful for about a decade.

“They are laughing out loud,” he said. “This is a failure by the president, Somalia’s political elite, and the international community. They didn’t have a plan B to move forward.”

On Sunday, 12 security agents were killed by a roadside bomb outside the town of Dhusamareb in central Somalia where political leaders were meeting to try to resolve disagreements over the presidential selection process. Al-Shabab also launched repeated mortar attacks on the town.

The attack came a week after four al-Shabab suicide attackers killed five people at a hotel in Mogadishu.

Some roads in Mogadishu, including the route to Parliament, were closed on Monday, witnesses said, after a tense evening in the capital.

“We could not sleep last night because so many gunshots were being fired by opposition supporters,” said one resident Abdullahi Ali.

On Sunday at midnight, the capital lit up with gunfire and drums as residents said they were celebrating the end of the president’s term.

“We are firing into the sky to say goodbye to the dictator Farmajo, he has burned Somalia these four years,” said a soldier Aden Ali, using President Mohamed’s common nickname.

Uncharted territory

Farmajo, who is running for a second term, has accused his rivals of reneging on an earlier agreement struck in September that laid out a timeline for a vote.

That deal would have seen indirect parliamentary and presidential elections held in late 2020 and early 2021.

But it fell apart as squabbles erupted over how to conduct the vote.

Jubbaland, one of the semi-autonomous regions at odds with Farmajo, accused the president of rebuffing their attempts at compromise. Three days of talks between the parties collapsed on Friday without a deal.

The United Nations warned that Somalia risked entering uncharted territory should the government’s mandate expire without a consensus on the election process.

Last week, the government’s foreign backers – including the UN and the African Union – warned against any attempts at holding partial elections, or any process that did not have broad consensus.

Somalia plunged into chaos after the 1991 overthrow of President Siad Barre’s military government, leading to years of clan warfare followed by the rise of the armed group al-Shabab, which once controlled large parts of the country and capital.

This election was to follow a complex indirect system after hopes of hosting Somalia’s first one-person, one-vote ballot since 1969 were abandoned over security and political problems.

Under this system, which mirrors past elections, special delegates chosen by Somalia’s myriad clan elders pick lawmakers, who in turn choose the president.

President Farmajo, left, and Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta listen to speeches during his inauguration ceremony in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu in 2017 [Feisal Omar/Reuters]
Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

New COVID-19 variants explained in 500 words

Vaccines appear to be less effective on the variant found in South Africa, which includes the E484K mutation [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]

Gunmen raid villages in northwest Nigeria, killing 19

Gangs often raid villages in northwest Nigeria, stealing cattle, kidnapping for ransom and burning homes after looting supplies [File: Joe Brock/Reuters]

Pakistan: UN report ‘vindicates’ stance on cross-border ‘terrorism’

In 2014, the Pakistani military launched a security operation against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in North Waziristan district [File: Farooq Naeem/AFP]

18 dead, more than 200 missing in India’s Himalayan glacier disaster

Rescue workers outside a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away and caused flood in Tapovan, northern state of Uttarakhand, India [Reuters]
Most Read

China to build the world’s biggest dam on sacred Tibetan river

The Yarlung Tsangpo River, more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) from Lhasa. Tibetans believe the river represents the body of the goddess Dorje Pagmo, one of the highest incarnations in Tibetan culture [File: Roman Pilipey/EPA]

Why glaciers burst and send floods downstream

People walk past a destroyed dam after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, India [Reuters]

In Pictures: The deadly glacier collapse in Indian Himalayas

A chunk of Himalayan glacier broke off and unleashed a devastating flash flood that has killed more than a dozen people so far. [Arvind Moudgil/EPA]

14 dead, 170 missing after Himalayan glacier bursts in India

Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tend to people rescued after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam, in Chormi village in Tapovan in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand [Stringer/Reuters]