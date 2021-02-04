Live
US House to rebuke QAnon Republican for online threats, racism

Democrats are moving to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee assignments after Republicans fail to discipline her.

Far-right US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene departs after a House Republican meeting on Capitol Hill [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
By 
William Roberts
4 Feb 2021

Democrats in the United States House of Representatives are moving forward with a vote on Thursday to strip Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments.

Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Wednesday said Greene’s actions on social media, which included a suggestion Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be executed, were unacceptable.

“She came to Congress with extraordinarily hostile rhetoric and hostile actions,” Hoyer told reporters.

“Her actions in the Congress have been consistent and she has placed many members in fear for their welfare.”

Democrats have called for Greene’s removal from Congress amid heightened tensions following a deadly riot at the US Capitol on January 6 by supporters of former US President Donald Trump, who has since been impeached in the House for his role in inciting the insurrection.

House Republicans met behind closed doors for hours on Wednesday night as they debated whether Greene should be required to apologise or give up her assignments on the House education and budget committees.

Greene, who has voiced support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, has refused to apologise for her social media posts and said she had raised $1.6m in small donations from contributors across the country.

Democrats have said they fear she would use her committee positions to issue new inflammatory commentary and raise funds from supporters.

The House vote on Thursday would strip her of those assignments.

“She’s fundraising off this stuff as we speak,” said Representative James McGovern, a leading Democrat.

“Personally, I think she should resign. I don’t think she’s fit to serve in this institution.”

Greene slams Republican leaders

Greene appeared on a podcast on Wednesday with conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza to deny she made social media references she is accused of and called Republican leaders “weak” for not defending her.

“This grave sin that I am being crucified for in the public square is for reading about things, posting about them and asking questions on Facebook in 2018. And they are outraged that I dare to … use my freedom of speech,” Green said.

“And our Republican leaders are too weak to stand up against it.”

Prior to being elected to Congress, Greene was the moderator of the Facebook page of a right-wing group called Family America Project.

The page provided a forum for death threats against Democrats, bigoted attacks on former President Barack Obama and conspiracy theories, according to a report by US news magazine Mother Jones.

Greene last week removed dozens of Facebook posts from 2018 and 2019 in which she endorsed fringe conspiracy theories and indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians, broadcaster CNN also reported.

Republicans on Wednesday complained the majority Democrats were unfairly using their control of the House to punish Greene, but most refused to publicly defend her social media commentary.

“I find her comments deeply offensive, repugnant and unbecoming of any member of Congress,” said Representative Tom Cole, the senior Republican on the House Rules Committee.

Source : Al Jazeera

