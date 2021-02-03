Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Denmark: ‘Digital corona passport’ will be ready in months

The document, which will show whether the passenger has been vaccinated, is hoped to boost business travel and help restart social lives.

A view of an almost empty Copenhagen Airport - where normally there are 83,000 daily travellers - during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Copenhagen, Denmark [File: Ritzau Scanpix/Liselotte Sabroe via Reuters]
A view of an almost empty Copenhagen Airport - where normally there are 83,000 daily travellers - during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Copenhagen, Denmark [File: Ritzau Scanpix/Liselotte Sabroe via Reuters]
3 Feb 2021

Denmark’s government has said it is joining forces with businesses to develop a digital passport that would show whether people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, allowing them to travel and help ease restrictions on public life.

Finance Minister Morten Boedskov told a news conference on Wednesday that “in three, four months, a digital corona passport will be ready for use in, for example, business travel.”

“It is absolutely crucial for us to be able to restart Danish society so that companies can get back on track. Many Danish companies are global companies with the whole world as a market,” he added.

As a first step, before the end of February, citizens in Denmark would be able to see on a Danish health website the official confirmation of whether they have been vaccinated.

“It will be the extra passport that you will be able to have on your mobile phone that documents that you have been vaccinated,” Boedskov said. “We can be among the first in the world to have it and can show it to the rest of the world.”

The coronavirus has caused a near-total halt in international travel as countries try to contain the spread of the virus. Major European airlines, for example, are flying a tenth of their normal traffic.

The Danish government’s presentation was made together with representatives of the main business organisations, the Confederation of Danish Industries, which represents Denmark’s significant companies, and the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

Denmark, like neighbouring Nordic and Baltic countries, has in recent years moved towards a completely digital system to reduce bureaucracy with online platforms that support electronic authentication and digital signatures to enable paperless communications across the private and public sectors.

The European Commission, meanwhile, has been weighing proposals to issue vaccination certificates to help get travellers to their holiday destinations more quickly and avoid another disastrous summer for Europe’s tourism sector.

But the EU’s executive arm said for now such certificates would only be used for medical purposes, for instance to monitor the possible adverse effects of vaccines.

Some similar digital passports are being developed to help travellers to securely show they have complied with COVID-19 testing requirements. One, called CommonPass, says it could also track vaccinations.

On Tuesday, Estonia said it will allow passengers arriving into the country with proof of COVID-19 vaccination to avoid quarantine requirements.

The Baltic country said that the certificate must meet certain criteria, including information saying when the vaccine was made, which vaccine was used, the issuer of the vaccine and the vaccine batch number. The certificate must be in either in Estonian, Russian or English.

The Danish government said it will decide later on whether the digital passport should be used for purposes other than travel to help reopen public life.

Source : AP
More from News

More than 500 to isolate after COVID case at Australian Open hotel

The Australian Open is scheduled to start on Monday with up to 30,000 spectators expected daily at Melbourne Park under guidelines which allow for up to 50 percent capacity [File: Loren Elliott/Reuters]

The race for ‘next generation’ COVID vaccines is heating up

Concerns are mounting that new, potentially more infectious variants of COVID-19 could make the current round of approved vaccines and other first-generation candidates in the pipeline less effective [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]

QAnon House member meets with Republican leader, remains defiant

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene met with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Olympics organisers unveil COVID rules for Tokyo Games

Japan has fared better than most other advanced economies in fighting the coronavirus, with fewer than 6,000 deaths recorded so far [File: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
Most Read

Rihanna, Greta Thunberg anger India by supporting farmer protests

Farmers shout slogans during a day-long hunger strike to protest against new farm laws, on the outskirts of New Delhi on January 30, 2021 [Manish Swarup/AP]

Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup

Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party said that its offices had been raided in several regions [File: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]

The gangster, the general and the prime minister of Bangladesh

Gang close to Bangladesh PM extracts bribes for state contracts