NY governor asks for independent probe into harassment claims

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing calls to resign after two former aides accused him of sexual harassment.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing after two former aides recently came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment [File: Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
28 Feb 2021

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has asked the US state’s attorney general and a senior judge to pick a lawyer to lead an independent investigation into recent sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Cuomo, whose daily COVID-19 briefings earned him national attention in the United States, has faced calls to step down after reports surfaced that he did not release the full coronavirus-related death toll in New York elderly care homes.

Two of Cuomo’s former aides also recently came forward to accuse the governor of sexual harassment.

“Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett’s detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read,” US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents a New York district, tweeted on Sunday, calling for an independent investigation.

 

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told CNN programme State of the Union that US President Joe Biden supported such a probe.

Other Democratic legislators, including New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi and New York City Councilman Carlos Menchaca, have gone further and called for Cuomo to resign.

The New York governor, who has denied any wrongdoing in both cases, initially ordered what he said would be a “full and thorough outside review” led by a former federal judge.

But on Sunday, Cuomo’s office said it wanted to avoid “even the perception of a lack of independence or inference of politics”.

It said the governor had asked New York Attorney General Letitia James and Janet DiFiore, chief judge of the Court of Appeals, to select an independent lawyer to conduct a thorough review and issue a public report.

“All members of the Governor’s office will cooperate fully,” Cuomo’s special counsel, Beth Garvey, said in a statement. “We will have no further comment until the report is issued.”

Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 briefings gave him increased national attention over the past few months [Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo via AP]
In a statement later on Sunday, James called on Cuomo to make an official referral so she could launch an independent investigation into the sexual harassment claims that will have “subpoena power”.

“To clarify, I do not accept the governor’s proposal,” James said.

“The state’s Executive Law clearly gives my office the authority to investigate this matter once the governor provides a referral. While I have deep respect for Chief Judge DiFiore, I am the duly elected attorney general and it is my responsibility to carry out this task, per Executive Law.

“The governor must provide this referral so an independent investigation with subpoena power can be conducted.”

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

