Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Russian diplomats use hand-pulled trolley to cross N Korea border

It took a group of eight, including a three-year-old, 32 hours by train and two hours by bus to reach the border on a ‘long and difficult’ journey home.

The group of diplomats and their family had to cross the border on foot, loading luggage and passengers onto a trolley on the train tracks and pushing it manually [Russian Foreign Ministry Handout Photo]
The group of diplomats and their family had to cross the border on foot, loading luggage and passengers onto a trolley on the train tracks and pushing it manually [Russian Foreign Ministry Handout Photo]
26 Feb 2021

A group of Russian diplomats and family members used a hand-pushed rail trolley to leave North Korea this week, amid Pyongyang’s strict anti-coronavirus measures, which include blocking most forms of passenger transport across the border.

North Korea has not reported any confirmed cases of the coronavirus but has imposed crippling border closures, banned most international travel, and severely restricted movement inside the country.

“Since the borders have been closed for more than a year and passenger traffic has been stopped, it took a long and difficult journey to get home,” Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on social media.

The group of eight, including a three-year-old, travelled 32 hours by train and two hours by bus from Pyongyang just to reach the Russian border on Thursday, the post said.

 

Translation: On February 25, eight Russian employees of the Russian Embassy in the DPRK and their family members returned to their homeland.  

Since the borders have been closed for more than a year and passenger traffic has been stopped, it took a long and difficult journey to get home…

The group then had to cross the border on foot, loading luggage and passengers onto a trolley on the train tracks.

Photos and video released by the ministry show the trolley, laden with brightly coloured bags and suitcases, being pushed across a wintry landscape.

Embassy third secretary Vladislav Sorokin was the trolley’s “engine”, the ministry said, by pushing it for more than one kilometre (0.6 miles), including across a rail bridge over the Tumen River, which divides the two countries.

Ministry officials greeted the group at a border station on the Russian side, where they then travelled by bus to Vladivostok airport, the post said.

During the past year, the number of foreign diplomats in Pyongyang has dwindled, with many Western embassies closing, citing the bans on rotating staff.

Those who left often had to negotiate for weeks to arrange for special measures to allow them to depart.

The North has not confirmed even a single case of COVID-19 – although experts have long said it is unlikely to have escaped the pandemic – and in September the commander of US forces in the South said Pyongyang had issued shoot-to-kill orders in its border areas.

It imposed a strict border closure last January to try to protect itself from the virus that first emerged in China, its main ally.

While denying any single COVID-19 case, Pyongyang has attempted to steal information on coronavirus vaccines and treatments by hacking Pfizer, the US pharmaceutical firm whose highly effective COVID-19 vaccine is being given to millions of people around the world, South Korea’s intelligence agency said.

Source : Al Jazeera, Reuters

Related

More from News

Facebook signs deals with three more Australian media firms

Facebook blocked all news content in Australia a week ago, citing concerns with the government's rules forcing big tech firms to pay for news content produced by local media outlets, but it subsequently restored all news feeds after reaching an agreement with the government [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Biden’s trade nominee vows ‘worker-centric’ model to protect jobs

Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden's nominee to be the next United States Trade Representative, says trade liberalisation in the past too often led to less prosperity, and lower labour and environmental standards [Bill O'Leary/Pool via Reuters]

Sri Lanka finally lifts ban on burial of COVID victims

Sri Lankan municipal workers carry a body of a COVID-19 victim for cremation in Colombo [File: Eranga Jayawardena/AP]

Brazil surpasses 250,000 COVID deaths, a year after first case

Crosses are pictured at the Parque Taruma cemetery, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil February 25, 2021 [Bruno Kelly/Reuters]
Most Read

US attacks ‘Iranian-backed military infrastructure’ in Syria

According to the Pentagon, US fighter jets dropped seven 500-lb Joint Direct Attack Munition-guided precision bombs, hitting seven targets [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]

Biden raises Yemen, human rights in call with Saudi King Salman

President Joe Biden and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, shown together in 2011, spoke by telephone about the US-Saudi Arabia relationship on Thursday, the White House said [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]

Follow the money: Myanmar coup puts pressure on army businesses

The February 1 coup has put the spotlight on the sprawling business interests of Myanmar's military [File: Hein Htet/EPA]

Killings in Axum by Eritrea troops ‘may amount to war crimes’

On November 28 and 29, Eritrean troops killed hundreds of civilians in a 'coordinated and systematic' manner in order 'to terrorize the population into submission' [File: Nariman El-Mofty/AP]