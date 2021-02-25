Live
News

US President Biden, Saudi King Salman discuss end to Yemen war

Biden affirms US commitment to Saudi defence, calls for diplomacy in Yemen and praises release of rights activists.

President Joe Biden and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, shown together in 2011, spoke by telephone about the US-Saudi Arabia relationship on Thursday, the White House said [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
President Joe Biden and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, shown together in 2011, spoke by telephone about the US-Saudi Arabia relationship on Thursday, the White House said [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
25 Feb 2021

United States President Joe Biden spoke for the first time since becoming president with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Thursday as the US prepares to release a report about the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Biden emphasised the US commitment to assuring Saudi Arabia security from threats from Iran and discussed renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war in Yemen, the White House said in a statement released by the communications office.

Biden and the Saudi monarch addressed “the longstanding partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia” and the “US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups”, the White House readout of the call said.

“The President noted positively the recent release of several Saudi-American activists and Ms Loujain al-Hathloul from custody, and affirmed the importance the United States places on universal human rights and the rule of law,” the White House said.

Al-Hathloul, a prominent activist who had advocated for women’s right to drive in Saudi Arabia, was released from a Saudi prison on February 10 after nearly three years behind bars.

In Riyadh, “the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the US President stressed on the depth of the relationship between the two countries, and the importance of strengthening the partnership between them to serve their interests and achieve security and stability in the region and the world,” the Saudi Press Agency said in a statement.

The new Biden administration has taken a tougher stance towards Riyadh than the prior Trump administration, pushing for an end to the civil war in Yemen and greater recognition of human rights in the kingdom.

“Our administration is focused on recalibrating the relationship,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday before the call.

“Certainly, there are areas where we will express concerns and leave open the option of accountability,” Psaki said.

“There are also areas where we will continue to work with Saudi Arabia given the threats they face in the region,” she said.

Biden officials are poised to release to the public a declassified intelligence report from US spy agencies on the October 2018 assassination of Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The report, required by Congress, is likely to acknowledge formally for the first time that US intelligence showed Khashoggi was killed by a Saudi hit squad acting at the command of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Biden on February 4 announced that he would terminate US military support for a Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen blamed for targeting civilians and causing a humanitarian crisis.

He named US diplomat Timothy Lenderking as a special envoy for the Yemen conflict and signalled his administration would reverse Trump’s designation of the Iranian-aligned Houthis as a terrorist group.

Biden has also imposed a temporary freeze on sales of F-35 advanced fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates and precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia pending a review.

In the call on Thursday with the Saudi king, Biden pledged to “work to make the bilateral relationship as strong and transparent as possible”, the White House said.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Killings in Axum by Eritrea troops ‘may amount to war crimes’

On November 28 and 29, Eritrean troops killed hundreds of civilians in a 'coordinated and systematic' manner in order 'to terrorize the population into submission' [File: Nariman El-Mofty/AP]

Follow the money: Myanmar coup puts pressure on army businesses

The February 1 coup has put the spotlight on the sprawling business interests of Myanmar's military [File: Hein Htet/EPA]

First asylum seekers from Mexico’s Matamoros border camp enter US

An asylum seeker who crossed Gateway International Bridge from Mexico to be processed to seek asylum in the US, waits with a child at a bus terminal to head to their destination, in Brownsville, Texas, February 25, 2021 [Go Nakamura/Reuters]

Trial of US citizen charged with terrorism in Venezuela to begin

Ned Price, spokesperson for the State Department, blasted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday saying that human rights abuses have continued to escalate under the leader's regime [Nicholas Kamm/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

‘Anarchist jurisdictions’ no more: Biden revokes Trump’s order

United States President Joe Biden delivers remarks prior to signing an economic executive order on February 24, 2021 [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Prosecutors digging into Trump’s tax and financial records

Donald Trump is calling the investigation into his taxes and finances a 'witch hunt' [File: Jim Watson/AFP]

Biden overturns Trump ban on many green card applicants

US President Joe Biden signs an executive order at the White House on February 24, 2021 [Jonathan Ernst /Reuters]

Israel freezes plan to send vaccines to foreign allies

Netanyahu previously announced that he had personally decided to share surplus Israeli vaccines with allied nations [Tal Shahar, Yediot Ahronot, Pool via AP Photo]