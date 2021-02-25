Live
News|Prison

Navalny probably moved to prison camp, says lawyer

Lawyer says move would violate the law, adding that Navalny’s relatives have not been informed of his whereabouts.

Navalny is due to spend a little more than two and a half years behind bars, according to his lawyers [File: Press service of Simonovsky District Court/Handout via Reuters]
Navalny is due to spend a little more than two and a half years behind bars, according to his lawyers [File: Press service of Simonovsky District Court/Handout via Reuters]
25 Feb 2021

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny has been moved to an undisclosed detention centre outside Moscow that may be a prison camp, according to his lawyer and a member of a rights organisation.

Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was jailed earlier this month for alleged parole violations related to an embezzlement case he said was trumped up for political reasons, which the authorities have denied.

The European Сourt of Human Rights has also ruled the case unlawful and, citing risks to Navalny’s life in custody, ordered the Russian government to release him.

Russia has rebuffed the court’s demand as unlawful and “inadmissible” meddling in the country’s affairs.

Navalny is due to spend just more than two and a half years behind bars, according to his lawyers.

One of his lawyers, Vadim Kobzev, said on Twitter that Navalny was moved from the Moscow jail, later adding that the politician could have been taken to a prison camp.

Kobzev said such a move was against the law, adding that Navalny’s relatives had not been informed of his whereabouts.

RIA news agency reported that Eva Merkacheva, a member of Moscow’s public monitoring committee for human rights, said Navalny was sent to a standard penal colony, the location of which should be disclosed when he arrived there.

Navalny, 44, was arrested on January 17 after his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

Russia has rejected the accusation and accused Navalny of cooperating with Western intelligence agencies – claims he has ridiculed.

Navalny’s arrest drove a wave of protests, drawing tens of thousands to the streets across Russia.

Authorities have detained about 11,000 people, many of whom were fined or given jail terms ranging from seven to 15 days.

His detention has also raised political tensions between Moscow and Western nations, which are preparing additional sanctions against Russian officials.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Oil prices mixed as Texas refineries reopen after deep freeze

Last week's freezing weather in Texas caused United States crude production to collapse by more than 10 percent, or a record one million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration [File: Nick Oxford/Reuters]

‘We want people to stay with us’: Costco raises minimum wage

Costco, which has over 180,000 employees in the United States, has seen sales boom during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers stocked up their pantries [File: Mohammad Khursheed/Reuters]

Palestinians condemn Israel’s move to send vaccines overseas

Palestinians wait to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine provided by Israel's Magen David Adom medical services at Qalandiya checkpoint on the crossing between the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah and occupied East Jerusalem, on February 23, 2021 [Ahmad Gharabli/ AFP]

UEFA launches probe into abuse aimed at Ibrahimovic

Swedish striker Ibrahimovic's father is a Bosniak from Bosnia and Herzegovina [Andrej Isakovic/AFP]
Most Read

‘Anarchist jurisdictions’ no more: Biden revokes Trump’s order

United States President Joe Biden delivers remarks prior to signing an economic executive order on February 24, 2021 [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Prosecutors digging into Trump’s tax and financial records

Donald Trump is calling the investigation into his taxes and finances a 'witch hunt' [File: Jim Watson/AFP]

Biden overturns Trump ban on many green card applicants

US President Joe Biden signs an executive order at the White House on February 24, 2021 [Jonathan Ernst /Reuters]

Thousands rally for Pashinyan as Armenia PM slams ‘coup attempt’

Pashinyan and his supporters march in Yerevan escorted by law enforcement officers [Stepan Poghosyan/Photolure via Reuters]