Live
News

Sri Lanka’s ex-president ‘should face charges over 2019 attacks’

Investigation says Sirisena, intelligence chiefs should be prosecuted for failing to prevent 2019 Easter Sunday suicide attacks.

The report said the 'balance of probability' was that Sirisena was told by his intelligence chief about warnings before the attacks occurred [File: Rishabh R Jain/AP]
The report said the 'balance of probability' was that Sirisena was told by his intelligence chief about warnings before the attacks occurred [File: Rishabh R Jain/AP]
23 Feb 2021

Sri Lanka’s former president Maithripala Sirisena and his intelligence chiefs should be prosecuted for failing to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed 279 people, according to an investigation.

Sirisena, who left office last year, was found to have been negligent by the investigation he set up five months after the attacks on three hotels and three churches on April 21, 2019.

It quickly emerged that Indian intelligence, following a tip-off, had warned Sri Lanka 17 days earlier about the risk of attacks.

The report by the presidential commission of inquiry said the “balance of probability” was that Sirisena was told by his intelligence chief about the warnings before the attacks.

The commission, which heard from 440 witnesses and handed over its report to Parliament on Tuesday, said the attorney-general should “consider instituting criminal proceedings against [former] president Sirisena under any suitable provision in the Penal Code”.

Sirisena, now a ruling party legislator, has previously denied any knowledge of the warnings and did not comment on the report.

The probe also found Sirisena’s head of intelligence Nilantha Jayawardena was criminally liable for failing to act on the warnings from Indian intelligence.

Jayawardena had “diluted the weight of the intelligence” from India, the report said.

An inside view of St Anthony’s Shrine after the explosion in Kochchikade in Colombo [File: Chamila Karunarathne/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images]
It added that police inspector-general Pujith Jayasundara should also be prosecuted for negligence.

Jayasundara and the top defence ministry official at the time, Hemasiri Fernando, already face charges over their failure to prevent the attacks.

The report found that the coordinated bombings were funded by the family of a local spice trader whose two sons were among the suicide bombers.

Two days after the attack, the ISIL (ISIS) group claimed responsibility, but investigators say they have not found a direct link between the group and local attackers.

The attacks were led by Zahran Hashim, known to Sri Lankan anti-terror police and intelligence units.

He had issued calls on social media for the killing of non-Muslims and persuaded six young men to sacrifice themselves in the Buddhist-majority nation.

The spice trader’s son, Ilham Ibrahim, died at the Shangri-La Hotel while his brother Inshaf Ibrahim bombed the Cinnamon Grand.

Ringleader Hashim also died at the Shangri-La.

Two churches in Colombo and another in the eastern region of Batticaloa were also targeted by suicide bombers.

Source : AFP

Related

In Pictures: Sri Lanka Easter Sunday bombings

Near simultaneous explosions in at least three Sri Lankan churches and three luxury hotels have killed at least 290 people and wounded over 500. Three of the explosions took place at Catholic churches, while three others were reported at the Cinnamon Grand, Kingsbury and Shangri-La hotels, located in the heart of the capital Colombo. Officials […]

More from News

Moldova court rules against presidential decree on new government

Moldovan President Maia Sandu delivers a speech during an inauguration ceremony in Chisinau [File: Stringer/Reuters]

Lebanon’s COVID jabs funding at risk after MPs jump queue

Lebanon’s government had in January launched a digital coronavirus vaccination registration platform for people living in the tiny nation [File: Anwar Amro/AFP]

Ex-House security head: Intel said no need for troops before riot

Then-Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving walks with members of US Capitol Police as they begin to secure and clean up the House chamber after rioters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 [File: J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

US economy will need support for ‘some time’, Fed’s Powell warns

Volunteers unload trucks filled with boxes of food in Warren, Michigan, the United States, where the chair of the Federal Reserve told Congress on Tuesday that the path of the economy continues to depend significantly on the course of the coronavirus [File: Emily Elconin/Reuters]
Most Read

US detains wife of Mexican drug cartel chief El Chapo

Coronel was charged on Monday in a one-count complaint with conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the United States [File: Kena Beantcur/AFP]

Fear, silent migration: A year after anti-Muslim riots in Delhi

Muhammad's shop was first looted and then burned in last year's violence [Hanan Zaffar and Hasan Akram/Al Jazeera]

India’s richest family’s pet project: World’s largest zoo

The Ambanis plan to build a 280-acre (113 hectare) zoo and animal sanctuary in Jamnagar city, Gujarat [File: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

What are the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines?

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]