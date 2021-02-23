Egypt, Qatar hold first meeting since ending Gulf row

Delegations meet in Kuwait weeks after agreement made in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula to end blockade of Qatar.

Qatar and Egypt have held talks for the first time since an agreement last month to end the Gulf crisis that emerged after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed economic and diplomatic ties with Qatar in June 2017.

The blockading nations imposed a land, sea and air blockade, accusing Qatar, among other things, of “supporting terrorism”.

During a Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula in January, the three GCC members – Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain – and Egypt agreed to restore ties with Qatar.

“The two sides welcomed measures each has taken since signing the al-Ula statement, as a step on the path of building confidence between the two fraternal countries,” a statement after the meeting of Qatari and Egyptian delegates in Kuwait said.

On Monday, officials from Qatar and the UAE met in Kuwait for their first bilateral talks since the end of the blockade.

UAE’s WAM news agency reported that both sides “discussed joint mechanisms and procedures for implementing the al-Ula statement”.

“They emphasised the importance of preserving Gulf kinship and developing joint Gulf action in the interest of GCC countries and their citizens, and of achieving stability and prosperity in the region,” it added.

Since the agreement last month, air and travel links have resumed between Qatar and the four states.

Each state is to arrange bilateral talks with Qatar to resolve individual issues.