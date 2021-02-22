Live
News|Nuclear Energy

Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60 percent: Khamenei

Remarks come as European powers, US in disagreement with Iran over how to restore nuclear deal.

The nuclear deal capped Iran’s uranium enrichment purity at 3.67 percent [WANA]
The nuclear deal capped Iran’s uranium enrichment purity at 3.67 percent [WANA]
By 
Maziar Motamedi
22 Feb 2021

Tehran, Iran – Iran could boost its uranium enrichment to a purity of 60 percent if the country needs it, Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei said, upping the stakes in a standoff with the West over the country’s 2015 nuclear deal.

“We are determined to gain nuclear capabilities proportionate to the country’s needs and for this reason, the limit for Iran’s enrichment won’t be 20 percent,” Khamenei was quoted as saying in a speech on Monday to members of the Assembly of Experts.

“Iran will act to whatever level is necessary. For instance, for nuclear advancement, we might even increase it to 60 percent.”

Khamenei, however, emphasised that this does not mean Iran is after nuclear weapons, saying the West and Israel know this as well but want to use the excuse to “extort” Iran.

“If the Islamic republic had made the decision to achieve nuclear weapons, [Israel] and those bigger than that couldn’t stop it,” he said.

His remarks come as European powers and the United States, which abandoned the nuclear deal in 2018, are in disagreement with Iran over how to restore it and lift sanctions imposed by former US President Donald Trump.

The nuclear deal capped Iran’s uranium enrichment purity at 3.67 percent.

But one year after the US pulled out, Iran gradually scaled back its commitments, and, among other things, boosted enrichment to 4.5 percent.

After top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in November last year, the parliament passed a law that demanded 20 percent enrichment.

The law also obliges the administration of President Hassan Rouhani to limit international nuclear inspections from Tuesday.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Iran will end the implementation of the Additional Protocol that allows the United Nations nuclear watchdog to carry out snap inspections at sites not declared to the agency.

“As of midnight tonight [20:30 GMT], we will not have … commitments beyond safeguards. Necessary orders have been issued to the nuclear facilities,” Tasnim quoted Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s envoy at the International Atomic Energy Agency, as saying.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

EU agrees to sanctions on Myanmar military, Russian officials

EU foreign ministers met at the EU headquarters in Brussels [Johanna Geron/Pool/AFP]

More than 150 migrants freed in raid on traffickers in Libya

As many as 156 migrants were rescued by Libyan authorities from human traffickers in the southeastern city of Kufra [Kufra Security Directorate/Facebook]

Copper rises over $9,000 as supply tightens in pandemic recovery

Investors are piling into copper on a bet that demand will surge in the coming years as governments unleash stimulus measures targeting renewable energy and electric-vehicle infrastructure [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]

UN calls on Somalia to hold delayed polls ‘as soon as possible’

Friday's violence saw a small group of protesters attempt to march down the main airport road when shots rang out, sending them ducking for cover [AFP]
Most Read

What are the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines?

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

How Britain stole $45 trillion from India

Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, ride in the state carriage towards the Viceregal lodge in New Delhi, on March 22, 1947 [File: AP]

Italian ambassador to DR Congo dies after WFP convoy attacked

Attanasio, 43, represented Italy in Kinshasa since 2017 [EPA]

Iran lawmakers call for president’s prosecution over IAEA deal

Several lawmakers delivered fiery speeches in condemnation of the government’s deal with the IAEA [File: Vahid Salemi/AP]