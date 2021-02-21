Live
Two explosions in Afghanistan kill at least three: Officials

At least two people, including a child, killed in Kabul blast and one person killed by explosion in Helmand province.

Afghan security forces carry the body of a victim at the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, February 21, 2021 [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
21 Feb 2021

Separate bomb explosions in Afghanistan killed at least three people including a child and wounded 20 others on Sunday, Afghan officials said.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said a roadside bomb targeted a police car, killing the driver and a nearby child. Five other civilians including children were wounded.

The second blast was caused by a bomb placed in a crowded market in southern Helmand province, killing one civilian and wounding 15 others including two police, said provincial police spokesman, Mohammad Zaman Hamdard.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for any of the attacks. Afghan police officials said that an investigation was under way.

Bombings and assassinations have occurred on a near-daily basis in the capital, Kabul, in recent months, targeting Afghan security forces, civilian government employees, journalists, religious scholars and civil society activists.

Many of the attacks have used sticky bombs – explosive devices with magnets that are attached to vehicles and detonated by remote control or timer.

On Saturday, at least five people were killed after three back-to-back explosions rocked various parts of the city.

Afghan security forces inspect the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, February 21, 2021 [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
The ISIL (ISIS) group’s local affiliate has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks, but many go unclaimed, with the government blaming the Taliban.

The Taliban has denied responsibility for most of the attacks.

In the Doha agreement signed in February 2020, the Taliban committed to peace talks with the Afghan government and to significantly reduce violence. As part of the deal, the United States pledged to withdraw all international troops by April this year.

However, violent conflict has continued in Afghanistan, making it difficult to implement the agreement. The new US administration under President Joe Biden is reviewing the withdrawal plan.

There are about 2,500 US troops and 10,000 NATO soldiers in Afghanistan now.

Source : News Agencies

