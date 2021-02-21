Live
News|Environment

Israel shuts Mediterranean shore after oil spill devastates coast

Activists began reporting globs of black tar on Israel’s coast last week after a heavy storm, wreaking havoc on local wildlife.

Activists began reporting globs of black tar on Israel's coast last week [Amir Cohen/Reuters]
Activists began reporting globs of black tar on Israel's coast last week [Amir Cohen/Reuters]
21 Feb 2021

Israel closed all its Mediterranean beaches until further notice on Sunday, days after an offshore oil spill deposited tonnes of tar across more than 160km (100 miles) of coastline in what officials are calling one of the country’s worst ecological disasters.

Activists began reporting globs of black tar on Israel’s coast last week after a heavy storm.

The deposits have wreaked havoc on local wildlife, and the Israeli Agriculture Ministry determined on Sunday that a dead young fin whale that washed up on a beach in southern Israel died from ingesting the viscous black liquid, according to Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster.

Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority called the spill “one of the most serious ecological disasters” in the country’s history.

The tar from the oil spill smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]
The environmental protection, health and interior ministries issued a joint statement warning the public not to visit the entire length of the country’s 195km (120 miles) Mediterranean coastline, cautioning that “exposure to tar can be harmful to public health”.

Representatives from a coalition of Israeli environmental groups said in a news conference on Sunday that the environmental protection ministry was woefully underfunded and that existing legislation did little to prevent or address environmental disasters.

They cautioned that this disaster should be a wake-up call for opposition to a planned oil pipeline connecting the United Arab Emirates and Israeli oil facilities in Eilat – home to endangered Red Sea coral reefs.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Environment Protection Minister Gila Gamliel visited a beach in the southern port city of Ashdod on Sunday to inspect the damage.

Gamliel in a tweet said, “We are making every effort to find those responsible for the disaster and we will bring to the government’s approval tomorrow a proposal for resolutions to rehabilitate the environment.”

The environmental protection ministry and activists estimate that at least 1,000 tonnes of tar have already washed up onshore.

Gamliel told Hebrew media that her department estimates the clean-up project will cost millions of dollars.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

UK speeds up vaccine roll-out with lockdown easing in sight

New target also calls for everyone 50 and above and those with an underlying health condition to get their first shot by mid-April [File: Neil Hall/EPA]

IAEA, Iran agree temporary deal for inspections with less access

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi [Leonhard Foeger/Reuters]

Argentina’s president decries ‘unforgivable’ vaccine scandal

A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine in Buenos Aires on February 19 [Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]

Are private security firms following international law?

Most Read

What are the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines?

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

How Britain stole $45 trillion from India

Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, ride in the state carriage towards the Viceregal lodge in New Delhi, on March 22, 1947 [File: AP]

US sanctions inflicted $1 trillion damage on Iran’s economy: FM

Mahammad Javad Zarif says Donald Trump reimposed 800 sanctions put on Iran before the nuclear deal and imposed 800 new ones [Ernesto Mastrascusa/EPA-EFE]

US: Ex-policeman implicates NYPD, FBI in Malcolm X murder

Black Muslim leader Malcolm X holds up a paper for the crowd to see during a Black Muslim rally in New York City on Aug. 6, 1963. (AP Photo)