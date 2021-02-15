Turkey’s Erdogan accuses US of backing ‘terrorists’ in Iraq

Turkish President says the US statement condemning the killings if PKK’s responsibility is confirmed, shows Washington supports the Kurdish armed group.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused the United States of supporting Kurdish armed groups that Ankara says executed 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, adding a US statement of condemnation was “a farce”.

“The statement made by the United States is a farce,” Erdogan said on Monday in his first public comments since the killing of 13 Turks, including military and police personnel.

“You said you did not support terrorists, when in fact you are on their side and behind them,” Erdogan said in televised remarks criticising the US State Department statement, which failed to accept Ankara’s account of the incident.

Turkey this month launched a military operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) bases in northern Iraq that Erdogan said on Monday was designed in part to free the 13 hostages.

At least 48 members of the Kurdish armed group were also killed during the operation, according to Turkey’s defence minister.

The PKK, dubbed a “terrorist” group by the US and Turkey’s other Western allies, has been waging an armed rebellion against the Turkish state since 1984 that is believed to have left tens of thousands dead.

Ankara angered by US support to YPG

Turkey has been angered by the US support to Kurdish rebels in Syria known as People’s Protection Units or YPG, which Ankara says is an offshoot of the PKK.

The US State Department on Sunday said it “deplores the death of Turkish citizens” but was waiting for further confirmation that Ankara’s account of the 13 men’s death was true.

The PKK said the 13 died when Turkish forces bombed the cave where the men were being kept.

If reports that the PKK was responsible were confirmed, Price said, “we condemn this action in the strongest possible terms”.

But Erdogan demanded that his NATO allies need to pick sides.

“After this, there are two options. Either act with Turkey with no ifs or buts, without questioning, or they will be a partner to every murder and bloodshed,” he said.

“The terrorist organisation on our doorstep, on our borders, is killing innocents.”

Other countries ‘silent’

Referring to the developments, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “Countries that claim to be combating terrorism are either silent on this massacre by the PKK or are trying to slur over it with ifs and buts.”

He promised to avenge the victims of the incident while speaking at the opening of a new building for the Ethiopian embassy in the capital Ankara.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on Sunday had also accused other countries of failing to speak out against the rebels.

“[The PKK] attacks Turkish and Iraqi security forces and civilians. It continues its terrorist attacks in northern Syria. The world is silent. This silence is a shameful act of complicity. But we will not remain silent,” he wrote on Twitter.

Turkey’s army regularly conducts cross-border operations and air raids on PKK bases in northern Iraq. Ankara on Wednesday launched the mission dubbed Claw-Eagle 2 against PKK fighters holed up in the northern Iraqi region of Gara.

Attacks by the PKK, listed as a “terrorist” organisation by Turkey and much of the international community, are estimated to have killed tens of thousands of people since the armed rebellion erupted in 1984.

In the last two years, Turkey’s fight against the PKK has increasingly focused on northern Iraq, where the group has its stronghold in the Qandil mountains on the Iranian border.