Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

UN warns COVID hardship could swell ranks of child soldiers

Top UN official says coronavirus pandemic has also hampered efforts to protect children in conflict zones.

Children still forced to join armed groups in at least 14 countries, UN says [File: Reuters]
Children still forced to join armed groups in at least 14 countries, UN says [File: Reuters]
12 Feb 2021

More children could be pushed into joining armed groups in conflict zones as families face increasing poverty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a top United Nations official has warned.

The exact number of child soldiers is unknown, but in 2019 alone about 7,740 children – some as young as six – were recruited and used as fighters or in other roles by mostly non-state armed groups, according to UN data.

Speaking on International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers – or Red Hand Day – the UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba said that number was likely to rise as a result of coronavirus-related hardship.

“There is a real threat that as communities lack work and are more and more isolated because of the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19, we’re going to see an increase in the recruitment of children for a lack of options,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a video call.

“More and more children will be either attracted or sometimes told by their parents to just go and join because someone’s got to feed them.”

Girls and boys are still forced to join armed groups, as fighters or in roles such as cooks or for sexual exploitation, in at least 14 countries including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and Somalia, the UN has said.

The UN called for a global ceasefire last year to help fight COVID-19, but armed groups have continued fighting and Gamba said the pandemic had also hampered efforts to protect children in conflict zones.

She said she was concerned about a surge in attacks by armed groups against children in the Sahel and Lake Chad region, including kidnappings, killings and forced displacement, noting that COVID-19 was changing these groups’ tactics.

As children are not in schools, “the target of attacking a school for abduction or recruitment of children … is shifting to where the children are,” she said.

The pandemic has also delayed progress on implementing legislation in different countries to prohibit and criminalise the recruitment and use of children by armed forces and groups, Gamba said, calling for legislators to prioritise the issue.

“The issue of accountability is fundamental,” she said.

But despite some worrying trends, progress on combating the use of child soldiers is being made, Gamba said.

In South Sudan, the number of violations against children including their recruitment as fighters has significantly declined over the past five years, according to her office’s annual report.

And last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) convicted Dominic Ongwen, a commander of Ugandan Lord’s Resistance Army rebels and former child soldier, of dozens of crimes including child abductions and murder.

Ongwen’s conviction at the Hague-based court was applauded by the UN, but Gamba said a concerted effort at the national level was the best way to stop children from becoming soldiers.

“In all our joint action plans with the government, and with the armed groups, we make it very, very clear we expect to see an oversight of the way their own officers, their own personnel are engaging in recruitment,” she said.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Australian Open bars fans after snap COVID lockdown

Under the new measures, some five million people in Australia's second-biggest city will have to remain at home for five days from midnight, except for a limited number of permitted essential activities [Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters]

Why is everyone talking about Clubhouse? Some say it’s FOMO

The concept is simple: Once you are invited to join, you can start or listen to conversations in digital 'rooms', ranging from a major talk by someone famous to a chat within a small group [Odd Andersen/AFP]

N Korea: Kim fires senior economic official amid deepening crisis

Kim Jong Un slammed his cabinet for failing to come up with new ideas to salvage North Korea's crisis-hit economy [KCNA via Reuters]

Sisters of freed Saudi activist al-Hathloul demand ‘real justice’

Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was arrested in May 2018 with about a dozen other women's rights activists just weeks before the historic lifting of a decades-long ban on female drivers [File:Marieke Wijntjes/Handout/Reuters]
Most Read

Project Force: Is India a military superpower or a Paper Tiger?

‘Mate! No Google?’ Australia faces life without key search engine

If the company backs down in Australia, the pay-for-news law risks becoming a template for jurisdictions including Canada and the European Union [File: David Gray/Bloomberg]

Lunar New Year show sparks racism row over blackface

Organisations and advocates for Africans in China also criticised the show, which aired on Thursday evening [Screenshot CCTV]

Lidia Thorpe: The Indigenous woman shaking up Australia

Draped in a possum-skin cloak, Senator Thorpe entered the Australian Federal parliament for the first time as member last September [File: Photo from Thorpe's office]