Live
News|Olympics

Tokyo 2020’s Mori to resign over sexist comments: reports

Former Japanese prime minister ignited anger after he complained that female members of Japan’s Olympic Committee talked too much.

Reports say Mori plans to announce his resignation at a meeting on Friday [File: Kim Kyung-hoon/AFP]
Reports say Mori plans to announce his resignation at a meeting on Friday [File: Kim Kyung-hoon/AFP]
11 Feb 2021

Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, is set to step down over sexist remarks he made that women talked too much, the Fuji News Network reported on Thursday.

Other major Japanese media outlets also confirmed the report, and Mainichi newspaper said Mori had told officials of his plan to announce his resignation at a meeting on Friday.

Mori was not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for the organising committee declined comment.

The TBS broadcaster TBS reported that former Japan Football Association president and mayor of the Olympics village, Saburo Kawabuchi, would replace Mori.

Mori, the 83-year-old former prime minister, made the sexist comments at a Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) board of trustees meeting in early February.

“If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying,” Mori was quoted as saying, according to the Asahi report.

The comments set off a firestorm at home and abroad, and adding to the problems surrounding the 2020 Summer Games, already postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At a hastily called news conference on February 4, Mori retracted his remarks and said they were “inappropriate” and against the Olympic spirit, but he declined to resign.

He offered an apology and acknowledged that his remark was “thoughtless”, but calls for his resignation or for him to be sacked increased.

A former prime minister whose tenure was marred by gaffes and blunders, Mori’s remarks drew sharp condemnation on social media and in parliament, with opposition lawmakers also demanding his resignation.

On Tuesday, female opposition party lawmakers attended the Lower House session in all-white to protest against Mori’s actions. The all-white outfits symbolise women’s fight for equality in Japan.

Tsujimoto Kiyomi, deputy leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, denounced the ruling party for its inaction on Mori’s case.

“The administration is showing its blatant contempt for women,” she was quoted by public service broadcaster NHK as saying. She said a country without gender equality could not be considered a democracy.

Male lawmakers from the opposition showed their solidarity by placing white roses in their suit pockets.

Anger over Mori’s comments is likely to further alienate a Japanese public that has grown weary of Tokyo’s attempts to hold the Games during a pandemic.

Nearly 80 percent of the Japanese public opposes holding the Olympics as scheduled in July, according to the most recent poll.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

India legislators move to rival Koo as row with Twitter escalates

Twitter logo seen on an smartphone in front of a displayed Koo app logo in this illustration photo [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Haiti police clash with protesters as president targets judges

A police officer shoots tear gas towards a group of journalists gathered to cover a protest against the Haitian president, in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday [Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP]

New arrests in Myanmar, as US moves to sanction coup leaders

The US says it will slap new sanctions on Myanmar's coup leaders [Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters]

Avoiding the ‘Two-Faced Blade Demon’ as the Year of the Ox looms

Fortune-teller Chin-yuan Chang expects life to get better during the Year of the Ox, which starts on Friday [Erin Hale/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

US sells a million barrels of Iranian oil seized under sanctions

The administration of former United States President Donald Trump used civil forfeiture procedures to seize some 1.2 million barrels of gasoline it claimed were being sent from Iran to Venezuela aboard four tankers, and the US later sold the seized oil [File: Raheb Homavandi/Reuters]

Trump left members of Congress ‘for dead’ in Capitol riot: Dems

Democrats arguing for the impeachment of former president Donald Trump said he left Senators 'for dead' when his supporters stormed the Capitol in January [File: John Minchillo/AP Photo]

In call with Xi, Biden raises concerns over human rights, trade

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited the Pentagon for the first time since taking office last month [Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters]

Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul released from prison

An image of Loujain al-Hathloul posted by her sister Lina al-Hathloul on Twitter [Lina al-Hathloul]