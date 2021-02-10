Live
News

UAE removes foreign affairs minister Gargash in cabinet reshuffle

Sheikh Shakhbout will replace Gargash, who was appointed an adviser to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Gargash has held the position of foreign minister since February 2008 [File: Waleed Ali/Reuters]
Gargash has held the position of foreign minister since February 2008 [File: Waleed Ali/Reuters]
10 Feb 2021

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has removed minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash from his post in a cabinet reshuffle.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan will replace Gargash, who was appointed an adviser to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dubai’s ruler and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Twitter on Wednesday, describing the changes as a “small cabinet reshuffle”.

He said that Gargash had been “one of the most important pioneers of Emirati political work … who had been able to bring about major transformations in our foreign political work and international political and regional relations”.

Gargash held the position since February 2008, while Shakhbout bin Nahyan had served as the UAE’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia since July 2017.

Gargash worked on an historic normalisation of relations with Israel last year.

Zaki Nusseibeh was also removed from his position of minister of state for public and cultural diplomacy at the foreign ministry to become a cultural adviser to the president.

He will be replaced by Khalifa al-Marar, former assistant minister of political affairs.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

‘Tsunami confirmed’ after earthquake in South Pacific

Waves reaching up to 1 metre above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Fiji, New Zealand and Vanuatu, the USGS said [File: Alastair Grant/AP Photo]

EU nations unite ahead of WhatsApp, Skype privacy talks

EU lawmakers had until now failed to find common ground due to disagreements over rules for cookies, consent requirements and provisions on detecting and deleting child pornography [File: Patrick Sison/AP Photo]

Arguments to begin in Trump Senate impeachment trial: Live

A National Guardsman walks the grounds of the US Capitol on the second day of President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

WHO vaccine experts recommend use of Oxford/AstraZeneca jab

Several EU countries have expressed reservations about the vaccine's efficacy on older people and said they would not administer it to those above 65 [Sumeet Mudhoo/L'express Maurice via AP]
Most Read

‘Catastrophic’: Outrage grows over Egypt’s new tourist attraction

At 120 metres high and spanning 20,000 square metres, the Cairo Eye promises visitors a panoramic view of the city from what will be Africa's largest observation wheel [File: Mohamed el-Shahed/AFP]

Turkey makes move to resolve S-400 dispute with the US

US says the S-400 system could be used by Moscow to secretly acquire classified information on NATO weaponry [File: Reuters]

‘I won’t be silent’: Women in Kuwait speak out against harassment

Kuwaiti fashion blogger Ascia Al Faraj, who has more than 2.5 million social media followers, sparked the campaign [Screengrab/Youtube]

‘Frankly wrong’: WHO official derides US intelligence on COVID

Members of the WHO team tasked with investigating the origins of COVID-19 walk at a hotel in Wuhan, China [Thomas Peter/Reuters]