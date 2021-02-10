Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

South Korea’s Seoul to test pet cats, dogs for COVID

First case of infection in pets in South Korea was reported in South Gyeongsang Province in January.

While the disease mostly spreads from person to person, it can also spread from people to animals, or from animals to human – although that is much less significant – according to health experts [File: Ed Jones/AFP]
While the disease mostly spreads from person to person, it can also spread from people to animals, or from animals to human – although that is much less significant – according to health experts [File: Ed Jones/AFP]
10 Feb 2021

Several weeks after South Korea reported its first COVID-19 case involving a pet cat, Seoul will start testing cats and dogs for coronavirus infection if they show symptoms of the illness, an official from the country’s capital said on Tuesday.

While the disease mostly spreads from person to person, it can also spread from people to animals, or from animals to human – although that is much less significant – according to health experts.

A number of pet cats and dogs have been reported to be infected with the virus in several countries. Other animals including mink, gorillas, and tigers were also reported to have tested positive.

The Seoul metropolitan government rolled out the test on Monday, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official in Seoul, was quoted as saying that the tests will be conducted near the animal’s home by a team of health workers, including a veterinarian.

Only cats and dogs exhibiting symptoms, such as fever, coughing, breathing difficulties and increased secretion from the eyes or nose, will be tested, Park stressed, adding that most pets have not shown symptoms.

Pet quarantine

If the pet tests positive, it will be required to quarantine at home for 14 days without being sent to an isolation facility, Park said.

If the pet’s owners are unable to take care of the animal due to health reasons, or if they are elderly, the creatures will then be taken for isolation at a city-run facility west of Seoul.

“Please keep your dogs at least 2 metres [6.5 feet] away from people and other pets when walking them, and strictly follow antivirus measures, such as wearing masks and washing hands,” Park said.

Dogs wear masks at a main shopping area in downtown Shanghai in 2020 [File: Aly Song/Reuters]
In January, a kitten tested positive for the new coronavirus in South Gyeongsang Province, where more than 100 people have also contracted the virus in the same religious facility.

There has been no known COVID-19 infection in dogs in South Korea, although dogs in general have been known to get the flu.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, the risk of animals spreading the virus to people is considered low and animals do not appear to play a significant role in the illness’s spread.

There is also no evidence that viruses can spread to people or other animals from a pet’s skin, fur or hair, the Mayo Clinic added.

Experts advised that to protect pets from being infected with the virus, owners are advised to keep their dog or cat from interacting with people or animals outside their households.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Twitter wraps ‘extraordinary year’ with Q4 jump in users, revenue

Twitter said it expects 2021 revenue to grow faster than expenses without issuing more specific guidance [File: Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Bolivia healthcare workers launch strike in COVID-hit region

Medical workers hold a sign that reads 'The hospital is collapsed' as they attend a protest demanding a rigid quarantine, in La Paz, on January 27, 2021 [David Mercado/Reuters]

Biden administration will continue to seek Assange extradition

People celebrate after a UK judge ruled that Assange should not be extradited to the US, London, January 4, 2021 [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

Biden backs stimulus cheque income limits in CEO meeting

US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with business leaders to discuss the president's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package at the White House on Tuesday [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]
Most Read

US Senate votes for Trump impeachment trial to go ahead

National Guard troops stand guard at the US Capitol during the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. [Win McNamee/AFP]

Turkey signals compromise with US over Russian S-400 missiles

Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defence systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey [File: Turkish Defence Ministry via AP]

Boeing lied about 737 MAX after deadly crashes, shareholders say

In an unsealed company filing, Boeing directors argued they had 'robust and well-established mechanisms' in place for evaluating the 737 MAX's safety profile before it ever left the ground [File: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters]

Two US carrier groups conduct exercises in South China Sea

The latest exercise in the South China Sea involving the Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz is part of what the US calls a 'freedom of navigation' operation [File: Christopher Bosch/US Navy via Reuters]