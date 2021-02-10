Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

South Africa scraps roll-out of AstraZeneca vaccine

The health minister said South Africa will instead give unapproved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to front-line healthcare workers.

South Africa aims to vaccinate an estimated 40 million people by the end of the year [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
South Africa aims to vaccinate an estimated 40 million people by the end of the year [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
10 Feb 2021

South Africa has scrapped plans to use the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and instead will inoculate its front-line healthcare workers with the unapproved Johnson & Johnson jab, the country’s health minister announced on Wednesday.

Zweli Mkhize said the vaccinations will begin next week as a study to see what protection it provides from COVID-19, particularly against the variant dominant in South Africa.

The J&J vaccines will be used to launch the first phase of the vaccination drive in which the country’s 1.25 million healthcare workers will be inoculated, he said.

He said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was scrapped because it “does not prevent mild to moderate disease” of the variant that has spread widely in South Africa.

The one-shot J&J vaccine is still being tested internationally and has not been approved in any country.

But Mkhize, in a nationally broadcast address, declared that the vaccine is safe, relying on tests of 44,000 people done in South Africa, the United States and Latin America.

Mkhize declared that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been proven effective against the 501Y.V2 variant (dominant in South Africa) and the necessary approval processes for use in South Africa are under way,” said Mkhize.

“The roll-out of vaccination will proceed in the form of an implementation study with the partnership of the Medical Research Council and the National Department of Health vaccination sites across the country.

“This will provide valuable information about the pandemic in the post-vaccination community and thus, ensure early identification of breakthrough infections should they occur amongst vaccinated health workers.”

Those vaccines will be followed by a campaign to vaccinate an estimated 40 million people in South Africa by the end of the year.

South Africa will be using the Pfizer vaccine and others, possibly including the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, Mkhize said.

Source : AP

Related

More from News

‘Frankly wrong’: WHO official derides US intelligence on COVID

Members of the WHO team tasked with investigating the origins of COVID-19 walk at a hotel in Wuhan, China [Thomas Peter/Reuters]

‘Catastrophic’: Outrage grows over Egypt’s new tourist attraction

At 120-metres high and spanning 20,000 square metres, the Cairo Eye promises visitors a panoramic view of the city from what will be Africa's largest observation wheel [File: Mohamed el-Shahed/AFP]

UN urges Somali leaders to ‘urgently reach consensus’ on polls

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo addresses the 75th session of the UN General Assembly last September [File: Evan Schneider/AFP]

Twitter: Order to block accounts ‘not consistent with Indian law’

Indian government last week threatened Twitter's executives with jail terms of up to seven years for non-compliance [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
Most Read

‘They were warned’: Experts on India’s Himalayan glacier disaster

Rescuers use machinery to remove muck and debris from a tunnel after a part of a Himalayan glacier broke off sending a devastating flood downriver in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand [Rishabh R. Jain/AP Photo]

Turkey signals compromise with US over Russian S-400 missiles

Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defence systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey [File: Turkish Defence Ministry via AP]

Families grieve as Indonesia releases report into plane crash

Family members pay their respects and scatter petals at the spot where Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 crashed into the sea last month [File: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters]

Myanmar protests continue after violence, raid on NLD office

A protester carries a child as she marched with thousands of protesters in Yangon on Wednesday, as they continue to defy warnings by the coup leaders [Ye Aung Thu/AFP]