Live
News|Aung San Suu Kyi

Timeline: Aung San Suu Kyi, political prisoner to leader

Al Jazeera breaks down Aung San Suu Kyi’s journey, from being the daughter of an independence hero to a political leader.

By 
Alia Chughtai
1 Feb 2021

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s de facto leader, has been detained along with President Win Myint and other senior members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the capital, Naypyidaw.

Al Jazeera breaks down Aung San Suu Kyi’s journey, from being the daughter of an independence hero to a political leader who has had multiple detentions throughout her life by Myanmar’s military.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Hey big spender: What is the biggest surprise in India’s budget?

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced investments in healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]

Jared Kushner, Stacey Abrams nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Then-presidential adviser Jared Kushner speaks in front of an El Al aeroplane at the Abu Dhabi airport, following the arrival of the the first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE in August 2020 [File: Karim Shahib/AFP]

In Pictures: Eritrean refugees caught in crossfire in Ethiopia

Eritrean refugees queue during a UNHCR distribution campaign at Mai Aini refugee camp. [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

From monkey brains to memes, Musk makes wild Clubhouse app debut

Elon Musk also discussed space exploration, emphasising the need to establish Mars as a self-sustaining civilization and ensure 'the long-term existence of consciousness' [File: Brendan Smialowski/AFP]
Most Read

Gang close to Bangladesh PM extracts bribes for state contracts

Myanmar’s military stages coup d’etat: Live news

The army's takeover of power in a coup comes hours ahead of the parliament's first sitting since the November elections which handed a majority to Suu Kyi's NLD party [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]

In Pictures: Myanmar military seizes power

Soldiers stand guard on a street in Naypyidaw. [AFP]

India’s Modi breaks silence on months-long farm law protests

Modi speaks with media as he arrives at parliament to attend the first day of budget session on January 29, 2021 [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]