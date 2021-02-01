Timeline: Aung San Suu Kyi, political prisoner to leader

Al Jazeera breaks down Aung San Suu Kyi’s journey, from being the daughter of an independence hero to a political leader.

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s de facto leader, has been detained along with President Win Myint and other senior members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party in the capital, Naypyidaw.

