Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Taiwan to align with Beijing

Taiwan expresses ‘great regret’ at move which leaves it having formal ti4es with only 14 countries.

Nicaragua on Thursday ended longstanding diplomatic ties with Taiwan, switching allegiance to Beijing in what it said was a recognition of the Chinese Communist Party’s One China policy.

The move means Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China claims as its own, now has formal diplomatic relations with only 14 nations.

“The government of the Republic of Nicaragua today breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have any contact or official relationship,” the foreign ministry said in a statement issued in Spanish and English.

“The People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory,” it added.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “great regret” at the ending of the diplomatic relationship.

“Long-standing friendship & cooperation benefitting the people of both countries were disregarded by the Ortega government,” the ministry said on Twitter. “Taiwan remains unbowed & will continue as a force for good in the world.”

Most of Taiwan’s remaining formal allies are in Latin America and the Pacific. Beijing has sought to actively isolate Taiwan on the world stage, excluding it from key international bodies, such as the World Health Organisation, stepping up its efforts since Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was first elected in 2016.

Nicaragua’s move follows the re-election of President Daniel Ortega after a contentious election condemned as a “sham” by critics and condemned by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom.

The worsening relationship between liberal democracies and Beijing, however, have seen warming informal ties with the island in recent years. Delegations from countries, including the Czech Republic and the European Parliament, have visited, despite angry protestations from Beijing.

Last month, Taiwan opened a representative office in Lithuania, using its own name rather than Taipei. China said it was an “egregious move” and later downgraded ties with the Baltic nation.