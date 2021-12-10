Skip links

Several killed in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp

Ambulances rush to the scene in the Burj al-Shemali camp in port city of Tyre as authorities investigate source of blast.

A rescue team's vehicle is seen at the Palestinian camp where the explosion took place, in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre [Ali Hankir/Reuters]
Published On 10 Dec 2021

A large explosion has rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre, causing a number of deaths and injuries, state media reported.

A Palestinian source inside the camp told Reuters News Agency that at least 12 people had been injured and there were an unknown number of fatalities after the blast late on Friday.

The explosion took place at a suspected Hamas weapons depot in the Burj al-Shemali camp and a judge had ordered security forces to launch an investigation, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Shehab News Agency, seen as close to Hamas, quoted a Palestinian source as saying the explosion was caused by the ignition of oxygen canisters stored for use in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamas maintains a presence in a number of Palestinian camps in Lebanon.

The NNA said the army cordoned off the area, preventing people from entering or leaving the camp.

Videos from the scene shared by local media show a number of small bright red flashes above the southern city, followed by a large explosion and the sound of glass breaking.

Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. Many live in the 12 refugee camps that are scattered around the small Mediterranean country.

A number of armed Palestinian factions, including those linked to Hamas and Fatah, hold effective control over the camps, which Lebanese authorities by custom do not enter.

Source: News Agencies

