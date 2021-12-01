Honduras’ ruling party candidate concedes presidential election

Nasry Asfura, the ruling party candidate in the Honduras election, has conceded to his opposition rival, Xiomara Castro, who will become the country’s first female president and the first left-wing leader in the country for 12 years.

Speaking in a video broadcast on local television, Asfura congratulated Castro on her victory in the election.

Castro, whose husband Manuel Zelaya was overthrown in a coup in 2009, built a commanding lead in the vote count that began after the polls closed on Sunday.

Voter turnout was at its highest since the country returned to democratic rule in the 1980s, after a campaign where Castro seized on the unpopularity of incumbent Juan Hernandez who has been implicated in drug trafficking charges in the United States.

Castro has promised big changes, including a constitutional overhaul, seeking United Nations support in the fight against corruption, and loosening abortion restrictions.

She has also floated the idea of dropping diplomatic support for Taiwan in favour of China, a policy proposal keenly watched in Washington, Beijing and Taipei.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Castro on her “historic victory” and said Washington was ready to work with in the incoming government.

“We congratulate Hondurans for the high voter turnout, peaceful participation, and active civil society engagement that marked this election, signaling an enduring commitment to the democratic process,” Blinken said in a statement.

“The United States will continue to support Honduras in strengthening its democratic institutions, promoting economic growth, and fighting corruption and transnational crime.”

The National Party has said that it will assume the role of “constructive opposition” and was willing to work with the incoming government.