Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Politics

Israeli parliament passes budget, avoids government collapse

Failure to approve the budget by November 14 would have triggered fresh elections, giving Benjamin Netanyahu an opportunity for a comeback.

Israel's parliament has approved the budget for the first time in more than three years [File: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]
Published On 4 Nov 2021

Israel’s parliament has passed a long-awaited key national budget before a deadline that would have triggered fresh elections.

A marathon overnight vote on hundreds of amendments resulted early on Thursday in the approval of the budget bills for the first time in three years.

The failure to reach consensus by November 14 would have brought down the government of Naftali Bennett that was sworn in in June, giving former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an opportunity for re-election.

Bennett celebrated on Twitter, writing that “after years of chaos – we formed a government, we overcame the Delta variant, and now, thank God, we passed a budget for Israel”.

Bennett and Netanyahu had opened the overnight voting session on Wednesday by delivering speeches attacking one another.

The government elected in June is a broad coalition of eight parties united by the desire to unseat Netanyahu, who led the country for a total of 15 years. It has a razor-thin margin of 61 seats in the 120-member assembly.

Israel entered a prolonged political crisis after elections in April 2019, when a right-wing party that had been allied with Netanyahu refused to sit in a government with him while he faced criminal indictments.

The next two years saw four successive deadlocked elections, and a parliament dissolved in 2020 because it failed to pass a budget.

Bennett, who leads the ultranationalist Yamina (Rightwards) party, has opposed Palestinian statehood and has ruled out formal peace talks with the Palestinian Authority during his tenure, saying he preferred to focus on economic improvements.

Israel this week advanced plans to build more than 1,300 homes for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, days after endorsing more than 3,000 homes in illegal settlements.

Twelve European countries urged Israel to “reverse” its plans, saying settlement expansion “undermines efforts for the two-state solution”.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

In new Syrian operation, Turkey faces a Gordian knot

A Turkish military convoy is seen parked near the town of Batabu on the highway linking Idlib to the Syrian Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, on March 2, 2020. - The Syrian government pledged t

US embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff

HPV jabs reduce cervical cancer risk by up to 87 percent: Study

HPV vaccine

Sabotage could be behind tragedy on Baldwin film set: Lawyer

Most Read

Six Korean series to watch instead of Squid Game

A year into war, fate of Tigrayan federal forces still a mystery

China fires back after Biden slams Xi’s COP26 no-show

China USA Wang Wenbin

‘End of coal in sight’ as COP26 deals take aim at dirtiest fuel