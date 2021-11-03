Israel launches missile attack near Syria’s Damascus

Attack reportedly resulted in some material damage but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Israel has launched an aerial attack with a number of missiles targeting an area on the outskirts of the Syrian capital of Damascus, Syrian state TV said early on Wednesday, citing a military source.

It added the attack resulted in some material damage.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

Last Saturday, Israeli also fired missiles towards the suburbs of the Syrian capital, although they were intercepted by Syria’s air defences.

On October 14, an Israeli air raid on Iranian positions in central Syria also killed nine fighters allied to the Syrian government.

The attacks came days after Syria accused Israel of carrying out an attack in the country’s south.

Israel, alarmed by Iran’s growing regional influence and military presence in Syria, has launched hundreds of attacks in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

The attacks on Syria usually happen during the night.

Israel has acknowledged it is targeting bases, weapon convoys and facilities linked to Iran-allied militias, such as the powerful Lebanese Hezbollah group.

It is also targeting arms shipments believed to be bound for the group.

Hezbollah is fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces in the civil war.