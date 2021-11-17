IAEA’s Grossi to visit Tehran ahead of Vienna nuclear talks

Rafael Grossi will meet with Iran’s new foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, and its nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami.

Tehran, Iran – The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) director general, Rafael Grossi, will visit Tehran next week shortly ahead of scheduled talks in Vienna to restore Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal.

Grossi will land in Tehran on Monday and hold his first meeting with Iran’s new foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, a day later, Iran’s representative office in Vienna said in a statement on Tuesday.

He was also scheduled to meet with Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami, but no meeting has been announced with President Ebrahim Raisi.

The director of the global nuclear watchdog had previously said he finds it “astonishing” that he has yet to meet and discuss several outstanding disputes with top Iranian officials, months after Raisi’s administration was formed.

The most immediate issue appears to be activities at a centrifuge parts production site in Karaj, which has been unmonitored by the IAEA since June, when Iran says a sabotage attack by Israel considerably damaged the facility, including IAEA cameras.





Iran and the agency reached an agreement in September over monitoring activities, but were at odds later that month when Iran said its judiciary and security forces were still investigating the Karaj site and no one could access it.

The September agreement once more avoided the possibility of Iran being censured by the United States and its European allies at the Board of Governors (BoG) meetings of the agency, which could negatively affect the prospects of nuclear deal talks in Vienna.

Grossi’s meeting with Amirabdollahian next week comes a day before the next BoG meetings, and is likely to similarly avert the possibility of censure.

‘Serious’ about lifting sanctions

Iran and the P4+1 – China, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Germany – will once more head to the Austrian capital on November 29 to resume talks that were halted in June to allow Raisi to form his government. The United States, which unilaterally abandoned the nuclear deal in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran, will participate indirectly.

The talks are expected to be complicated as Raisi’s administration has said Iran wants all imposed US sanctions – including those with “terrorism” or human rights designations – lifted, and requires a guarantee that the US will not abandon the deal again in the future.

The US, meanwhile, has maintained that it is only willing to lift sanctions that are “inconsistent” with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the deal is formally known.

On Tuesday, Raisi had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he said Iran is “serious” about lifting US sanctions through the Vienna talks.

China and Russia are expected to play a bigger role in the upcoming talks, and their top respective negotiators in Vienna held a virtual meeting with their Iranian counterpart on Monday.