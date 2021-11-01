Tears and hugs as Australia reopens international borders

Emotional scenes at airports as Australia reopens its international borders for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia has eased its international border restrictions, sparking emotional scenes at airports as some loved ones reunited for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

After more than 18 months of some of the world’s strictest COVID-19 border policies, millions of Australians are free from Monday to travel without a permit or the need to quarantine on arrival in the country.

While travel is initially limited to Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families, it sets in motion a plan to reopen the country to international tourists and workers, both much needed to reinvigorate a fatigued nation.

Passengers on the first flights from Singapore and Los Angeles arrived in Sydney early in the morning, many greeted by tearful friends and relatives they had not seen for several months.

Travellers were also welcomed by airline staff holding banners and were gifted Australian wildflowers and chocolate biscuits. In Melbourne, a water cannon sprayed a Singapore Airlines plane in celebration as it taxied down the tarmac after landing.

“Little bit scary and exciting, I’ve come home to see my mum ’cause she’s not well,” said Ethan Carter after landing in Sydney on a Qantas Airways flight from Los Angeles. “So, it’s all anxious and excitement and I love her heaps and I can’t wait to see her,” he said, adding he had been out of the country for two years.

Family members embrace upon being reunited on arrival at Sydney’s international airport on November 1, 2021 [Saeed Khan/ AFP]

For some, like Lucinda Botlero, the long-awaited reopening comes agonisingly late.

“I haven’t seen my family for four years, we’ve been trying to get in for a year and a half,” she said.

“It’s a very mixed feeling. Because I still couldn’t see my dad alive. He passed away just a week ago. We’re just a week late, but it’s still really gratifying that I’ll be able to attend his funeral now.”

Airline industry group BARA said about 1,500 people were scheduled to fly in to Sydney and Melbourne on Monday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was a “big day for Australia”, posting on Facebook that the country was now “ready for take-off!”.

“It’s wonderful to see Australians able to reunite with loved ones after such a long time apart,” he said.

The relaxation of travel rules in Victoria and New South Wales states and the Australian Capital Territory comes as much of Australia switches from a COVID-zero pandemic management strategy towards living with the virus through extensive vaccinations.

While the Delta outbreak kept Sydney and Melbourne in lockdowns for months until recently, Australia’s COVID-19 cases remain far lower than many comparable countries, with around 170,500 infections and 1,743 deaths, as of October 31.

Families walk out of the arrivals hall at Sydney’s international airport on November 1, 2021 [Saeed Khan/ AFP]

The change in travel rules, however, is not uniform across the country, with states and territories having differing vaccination rates and health policies. Western Australia remains largely cut off from the rest of the country – and the world – as the state tries to protect its virus-free status.

And while Thailand and Israel were due to welcome vaccinated tourists from Monday, foreign travellers were not yet welcome in Australia, with the exception of those from neighbouring New Zealand. Meanwhile, more than one million foreign residents remain stuck in Australia unable to see friends or relatives overseas, with the relaxed travel rules applying mainly to citizens.

“We still have a long way to go in terms of the recovery of our sector, but allowing fully vaccinated Australians to travel without quarantine will provide the template for bringing back students, business travellers and tourists from all over the world,” Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said.

Citizens of Singapore are the next group to be allowed entry, from November 21.

Australian officials on Monday added India’s Covaxin vaccine and China’s BBIBP-CorV vaccine, made by Sinopharm, to a growing list of accepted vaccines, expanding the number of people who will be allowed to travel to Australia without quarantine.

Unvaccinated travellers will still face quarantine restrictions and all travellers need proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding.

Australia previously let only a limited number of citizens and permanent residents return from abroad, with a mandatory 14-day quarantine period in a hotel at their own expense. There were also some exemptions for foreign travellers on economic grounds, including, controversially, some Hollywood stars.