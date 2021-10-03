Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News

US slams ‘provocative’ Chinese military activity near Taiwan

US State Department spokesman called on Beijing to cease its ‘military, diplomatic’ coercion against Taiwan.

Beijing marked its national day by buzzing Taiwan with 38 warplanes [File: Aly Song/Reuters]
Beijing marked its national day by buzzing Taiwan with 38 warplanes [File: Aly Song/Reuters]
3 Oct 2021

The United States has slammed China’s largest-ever incursion into Taiwan’s air defence zone, which it described as “provocative” and “destabilising” military activity.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price on Sunday called on Beijing to cease its “military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan”.

“The United States is very concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilising, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability,” Price said in a statement.

The comment followed a new record incursion on Saturday by 39 planes, a day after Beijing marked its National Day by buzzing the self-ruled democratic island with 38 warplanes, including nuclear-capable H-6 bombers.

Taiwan sent combat aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them.

The island’s 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views it as its territory and has pledged to one day seize it.

Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters on Saturday, “China has been bellicose and damaging regional peace while engaging in many bullying acts.”

“It’s evident that the world, the international community, rejects such behaviours by China more and more,” he said.

Chinese warplanes are crossing into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on a near-daily basis.

The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan’s territorial airspace but includes a far greater area that overlaps with part of China’s air defence identification zone and even includes some of mainland China.

Beijing has ramped up pressure on Taipei since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who openly told China that it must accept that “Taiwan is already independent”.

The US has promised to “continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defence capability”.

“The US commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region,” Price said.

China has yet to comment on its activities. It has previously said such flights were to protect the country’s sovereignty and aimed at “collusion” between Taiwan and the US, the island’s most important international backer.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

UAE official says time to manage rivalry with Iran and Turkey

The UAE has moved to de-escalate tensions by engaging with non-Arab nations Iran and Turkey [File: Neil Hall/Reuters]

Jordan’s king receives first call from Syria’s al-Assad in decade

Jordan has reduced diplomatic relations with Syria, like most Arab countries, following the start of the civil war there in 2011 [File: Alex Brandon/AP Photo]

Israel formally charges six recaptured Palestinian prisoners

A demonstrator holds up a spoon - reportedly the digging tool used by Palestinian prisoners who escaped - during a solidarity rally [Said Khatib/AFP]

Bangladesh arrests five over the killing of Rohingya activist

Mohibullah was a high-profile figurehead for the nearly one million-strong Muslim minority based in Bangladesh [File: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Most Read

At least 5 killed after blast targets memorial service in Kabul

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack [Jorge Silva/Reuters]

Several killed, flights suspended as Cyclone Shaheen strikes Oman

The powerful storm&#39;s centre hit Oman on Sunday evening [Mohammed Mahjoub/AFP]

Taiwan scrambles jets after largest ever incursion by China

China&#39;s latest mission came less than a day after its government launched an attack on Taiwan&#39;s foreign minister [File: Claro Cortes IV/Reuters]

Algeria closes airspace to French military as row deepens

The moves come amid tension over a French decision to sharply reduce the number of visas it grants to citizens of Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia [Benoit Tessier/Reuters]