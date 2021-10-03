Several killed in blast outside Kabul mosque

Taliban spokesperson says a ‘number of civilians dead’ after bomb hit the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital.

A bomb has exploded at the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital, leaving a “number of civilians dead,” a Taliban spokesman said.

The blast on Sunday struck near the entrance of the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Taliban fighters were not been harmed in the attack, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told the Associated Press.

Those killed in the attack were civilians outside the mosque gate. He did not provide a figure for the number killed and said an investigation was ongoing.

“I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah Mosque followed by gun firing,” Abdullah, a nearby shopkeeper, told AFP news agency, adding that the Taliban blocked the road shortly before the blast struck.

Ambulances carrying the wounded were seen rushing towards Kabul’s Emergency Hospital in the Shahr-e-Naw area.

The hospital said on Twitter that four patients were being treated.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

However, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by ISIL-affiliated fighters against them have increased. The rise has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups.

More to follow