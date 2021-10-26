Military leader says Hamdok was safe and kept away “for his own safety”.

Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said he was keeping ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok at his own house.

He told a news conference in Khartoum on Tuesday that Hamdok was safe and kept away “for his own safety”.

The announcement comes a day after the army detained Hamdok and some civilian leaders.

“Yes, we arrested ministers and politicians, but not all” of them, al-Burhan said, adding that that Hamdok would “return home when the crisis is over”.

The arrests on Monday prompted thousands of people to take to the streets in the capital, Khartoum, to demand the release of the political leaders amid reports of clashes and gunfire.

Soldiers were stationed on the streets of Khartoum and restricted civilians’ movements, as protesters opposed to the military takeover carried the national flag and burned tyres across the city.

