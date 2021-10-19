Freed Palestinian prisoner denied entry to Gaza

North of Gaza, Erez crossing – For the third day in a row, Israeli authorities banned entry to a freed Palestinian prisoner released last Sunday.

After spending six years in jail, Nisreen Abu Kmail was denied the Israeli permit to enter Gaza to reunite with her family as she holds the ‘Israeli identity blue card’.

Abu Kmail is originally from Haifa in 1948 occupied territories and hold the Israeli ID but she is married to a Palestinian in Gaza for 20 years.

Upon her release from Al Damon prison, Abu Kmail directly headed to the Erez crossing to cross to Gaza, where she was banned entry as she does not have an entry permit what forced her to stay in Hebron after long waiting hours.

Early this morning, Nisreen cheerfully told Al Jazeera on phone that she was informed Israeli side allowed her to enter Gaza and would head directly to the crossing.

On the Palestinian side of the Erez crossing, Abu Kmail’s family and her seven children gathered again to welcome her for the third day.

After long waiting hours, Abu Kmail was not allowed to enter Gaza due to a ‘financial bail’ she must pay.

Hazem Abu Kmail, Nisreen’s husband waits her on the Erez crossing. [File: Muhammed Salem]

‘Playing with his children’s feelings’

In great despair, Hazem Abu Kamil, 50, Nisreen’s husband expressed to Al Jazeera his deep anger of the Israeli authorities’ behavior with his wife.

“At the beginning, Israeli side said she could not enter as she holds the Israeli ID, then we were informed she was granted the permit, but has to sign a pledge prohibiting her from leaving Gaza for two years.’

“This morning, my wife was informed again she was allowed to enter, but once she arrived the crossing, she discovered she has to pay a bail of around 4000 NIS to allow her in.” He added.

The husband accused Israeli occupation of ‘playing with his children’s feelings’, adding that his wife was obstructed for the third day this morning.

“We have suffered within these days more than what we have seen during the past six years.” He said.

“My children and I are in great longing to see her.”

Amira Abu Kmail, Nisreen’s daughter, calls her mother on phone. [File: Muhammed Salem]

‘Deep shock and sadness’

Amira Abu Kmail, 17, Nisreen’s oldest daughter burst into tears upon hearing the news of denying her mother’s entry again. “We are in a deep shock and sadness.”

“My siblings and I were waiting impatiently for six years. She is only few hours away from here and we cannot see her as Israeli occupation prevented her entry.”

Amira, who took care of her siblings during her mother’s absence, told Al Jazeera she was very joyful at the beginning of the day. “I was imagining the moment when I would hug her. It is unjust to experience this for the third time.”

“My mother spent the last night alone at the Erez crossing waiting for her permit. She slept until the night fell trying to cross, but she wasn’t allowed.”

Israeli authorities detained Abu Kmail on October 12, 2015, while was en route leaving via the Beit Hanoun/Erez border crossing.

According to her family, Abu Kmail was charged for ‘espionage’ for her filming of Haifa port in her last visit in 2014. Israeli court sentenced her on October 20, 2018, with six years in prison.

Abu Kmail’s accusations are still believed to be ‘false’ by her family, who called all bodies to intervene to allow her entrance to reunite with her family in Gaza.