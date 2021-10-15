UK MP stabbed at office during meeting with constituents

Conservative politician David Amess receives treatment at the scene as police arrest one man.

A British MP was stabbed several times during a meeting with his constituents at a church.

It is understood that 69-year-old David Amess, a Conservative, is receiving treatment at the scene. Amess’s condition is unclear.

He was attacked on Friday afternoon at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, in south Essex, in eastern England, where he was holding a surgery with locals.

Police said one man has been arrested.

The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing. It said “a man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else.”

“He was stabbed several times,” John Lamb, a local councillor at the scene, told Reuters. “We’re not sure how serious it is but it’s not looking good.”

Amess has been a member of Parliament for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.

Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was fatally stabbed and shot in her northern England constituency.

Officials from across the political spectrum shared their hopes for Amess’s recovery.

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the main opposition Labour Party, tweeted: “I’m horrified by the reports regarding David Amess and an incident at his constituency surgery today. We don’t know the details yet but on behalf of all of us in the Labour Party I want to say all of our thoughts are with David and we all hope that he pulls through and is ok.”

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: “Sending my thoughts and prayers to David Amess, his family and friends. Such shocking and terrible news.”

The Jo Cox Foundation tweeted that it was “horrified to hear the news of the attack on Sir David Amess MP. We are thinking of him, his family and loved ones at this distressing time.”

An undated handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Conservative MP for Southend West, David Amess, posing for an official portrait photograph at the Houses of Parliament in London [Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/AFP]