UK police drop probe into Prince Andrew sexual abuse claim

London’s Metropolitan Police will take ‘no further action’ against royal following review prompted by US lawsuit.

British police say they will not take further action against Prince Andrew after they conducted a review in response to accuser Virginia Giuffre suing the royal family member.

London’s Metropolitan Police (Met) had said in August that it would look into an earlier decision not to investigate allegations connected to US financier Jeffrey Epstein after Giuffre filed a claim against Andrew in the United States.

“This review has concluded and we are taking no further action,” the Met said on Sunday.

Giuffre is suing Queen Elizabeth II’s second son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

Now 38, she claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew in London about 20 years ago when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law. Under UK law, the age of consent was and remains 16.

Andrew, 61, has not been criminally charged and has repeatedly denied the allegations against him.

Last week, lawyers for Andrew, were given permission to examine a confidential 2009 agreement between Epstein and Giuffre which they hope will absolve him from all liability in the case.

Andrew has until October 29 to respond to the lawsuit.

The Met also said its review into allegations reported in June by Britain’s Channel 4 News that Ghislaine Maxwell, the late Epstein’s former girlfriend, trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the United Kingdom, was complete.

“We also reviewed information passed to us by a media organisation in June 2021. This review is complete and no further action will be taken,” the Met said.

Maxwell is on remand in jail in New York, awaiting trial there.

The force said it is coordinating with other law enforcement agencies leading the investigation into matters associated with Epstein.