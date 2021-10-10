Several killed in Yemen blast targeting Aden governor

Governor Ahmed Lamlas and agriculture minister Salem al-Suqatri survive car bomb that killed at least four other people.

At least four people have been killed in a car bomb targeting the governor’s convoy in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, news agencies have reported.

Governor Ahmed Lamlas and agriculture minister Salem al-Suqatri, both members of a separatist group in southern Yemen, survived the blast but at least four people were killed, the Reuters news agency reported on Sunday, citing security and military sources.

Lamlas is secretary-general of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist group that has vied with the Saudi-backed government for control of Aden and Yemen’s wider south.

Al-Suqatri is also a member of the United Arab Emirates-backed STC, which has seen infighting among its ranks.

A military spokesman of the STC said at least five people were injured including three civilians, one of them a child.

The government and the STC are nominal allies under a coalition led by Saudi Arabia which has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement. Instability in the south complicates United Nations-led peace efforts.

The military alliance intervened in Yemen in March 2015 months after the Houthis removed the internationally recognised government from the capital, Sanaa.

The government is based in the south while the Houthis control most of the north.

Yemen is also home to al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which launches periodic attacks against fighters aligned with the country’s authorities.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in Yemen’s conflict, which has been dubbed the world’s worst humanitarian disaster by the United Nations.

Policemen and firefighters work at the scene of a blast in Aden, Yemen [Fawaz Salman/Reuters]