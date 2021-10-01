Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
News|Politics

‘Shrilling’: China cites Mao in attack on Taiwan foreign minister

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office launches furious attack on Joseph Wu condemning him as a ‘shrilling’ fly.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, who is a fluent English speaker, has been a passionate advocate for the self-ruled island [File: Ritchie B Tongo/EPA]
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, who is a fluent English speaker, has been a passionate advocate for the self-ruled island [File: Ritchie B Tongo/EPA]
1 Oct 2021

China has launched an angry tirade against Taiwan’s foreign minister, evoking the words of revolutionary leader Mao Zedong to condemn him as a “shrilling” fly for his efforts to promote Taiwan internationally.

Joseph Wu, self-ruled Taiwan’s foreign minister and a fluent English speaker, is an outspoken advocate for the island amid increasing pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own, and appears regularly on international panels and in the media.

In a lengthy condemnation published late on Thursday, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said Wu was a “diehard” supporter of Taiwan independence who peddled “lies” about the island.

It quoted a poem written by Mao in 1963, The River All Red, which was a denunciation of the Soviet Union and the United States.

“All forms of comments on Taiwan independence are but flies ‘humming, with a burst of shrilling and a fit of sobbing,'” the Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office said.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said the attack was “not worthy” of a response.

However, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council, which deals with formulating policies on China, was more strident, describing it as “slander and abuse”.

“This kind of verbal violence, unprecedented in the international community, only highlights the overstepping of the rules of the Taiwan-related body on the other side of the Taiwan Strait and how far away it is from civilised society,” the council said.

China has stepped up military and political pressure to try and force the democratically ruled island to accept Chinese sovereignty.

Taiwan has said it will defend its freedom and democracy.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Australia’s borders to reopen in November after 18-month closure

Morrison&#39;s announcement could mean that international borders would open a month earlier than the current schedule of December 17 [File: Loren Elliott/Reuters]

Pacquiao files for president as Philippine campaigning starts

The week-long registration process, which will last until October 8, is expected to draw tens of thousands of candidates, who will fill for more than 18,000 positions nationwide - from president to town council members in the May 2022 polls [Ted Aljibe/AFP]

N Korea conducts second-known missile test in a week

A newly developed anti-aircraft missile is seen during a test conducted by the Academy of Defence Science [KCNA via Reuters]

China’s Xi ascendant as attention turns to every facet of life

Chinese President Xi Jinping marks Martyrs&#39; Day on September 30. He is the country&#39;s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong [Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]
Most Read

UEFA drops disciplinary action against three breakaway clubs

The three clubs are the last, among a total of 12, not to have distanced themselves from a breakaway project that caused uproar in April [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Driver in China successfully sues Tesla for fraud

While Tesla has won legions of loyal fans around the world, in China it has also tangled with a number of vocal disgruntled customers [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Ethiopia orders expulsion of top UN officials for ‘meddling’

Qatar calls Taliban moves on girls education ‘very disappointing’

Doha has become a key broker in Afghanistan following last month&#39;s withdrawal of US forces [Karim Jaafar/AFP]