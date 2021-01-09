Live
BREAKING
News|Aviation

Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air loses contact with passenger plane

Aircraft with 56 passengers aboard is missing after flying out from the capital Jakarta.

9 Jan 2021

A Sriwijaya Air plane reportedly carrying more than 60 people lost contact after taking off from the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday.

The aircraft was en route to Pontianak on Borneo island from West Kalimantan province when it lost
contact, said Adita Irawati, a spokeswoman for the transport ministry.

“It last made contact at 2:40pm [0740 GMT],” Irawati said.

The aircraft was carrying 56 passengers, including seven children, and six crew members, Metro TV reported.

Reliable tracking service Flightradar24 said on its Twitter feed that Flight SJ182 “lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta”.

The aircraft is a 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, according to registration details included in the tracking data.

Sriwijaya Air, a budget airline, said in a statement it is gathering more information on the flight before making a statement.

 

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
