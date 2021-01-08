Live
News

UAE to reopen land, sea, air borders with Qatar on Saturday

The move comes days after Saudi Arabia announced a breakthrough in ending the three-and-half-year Gulf dispute.

The UAE cut ties with Qatar in mid-2017 [File: Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]
The UAE cut ties with Qatar in mid-2017 [File: Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]
8 Jan 2021

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will reopen all of its land, sea and air entry points with Qatar starting on Saturday, state news agency (WAM) reported on Friday.

The move comes days after Saudi Arabia announced a breakthrough in ending a bitter dispute between Gulf Arab states and Qatar at a summit on Tuesday.

The Saudi foreign minister said at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Al-Ula that Riyadh and its allies would restore all ties with Doha severed in mid-2017.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed the embargo on Qatar over allegations that it supports “extremism” and being too close to regional rival Iran. Doha denies the charges and says the boycott was aimed to curtail its sovereignty.

A UAE official told a virtual news conference on Thursday that Arab states boycotting Qatar could resume travel and trade links with Doha within a week of the US-backed agreement, but restoring diplomatic ties would require more time as parties work to rebuild trust.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said measures would include “practical measures of airlines, shipping and trade”.

Qatar Airways on Thursday said it would begin rerouting some of its flights through Saudi airspace.

Restored air links to the UAE’s regional aviation hub will be important for Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Iran’s supreme leader bans coronavirus vaccines from UK, US

Khamenei praised efforts to manufacture vaccines in Iran [File: Official Khamenei website via Reuters]

Iran in no hurry to see the US return to nuclear deal: Khamenei

The spiritual leader also took aim at the US over Wednesday’s violence at the Capitol building, which was stormed by a mob encouraged by Trump. At least five people have been killed, including a police officer [File: Morteza Nikoubazl/Reuters]

China seals off two cities to contain coronavirus outbreak

But Hebei province in northern China has seen 127 new COVID-19 cases, plus an additional 183 asymptomatic infections, in the past week [Reuters] (Reuters)

Vaccines may not work against SA virus variant, UK minister warns

COVID-19 vaccine makers are rushing to see if their shots work against new mutations of the novel coronavirus [Russell Cheyne/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

The day Trump finally lost it

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington [Jacquelyn Martin/AP]

Donald Trump acknowledges Biden election win: Full transcript

Trump pictured in a conciliatory video released on Thursday, January 7 [Screenshot via Twitter]

How Trump’s presidency started – and how it ended

Iran’s IRGC unveils underground missile base amid US tensions

Members of the Iranian army fire missiles during the annual military drill, dubbed 'Zolphaghar 99', in the Gulf of Oman, Iran on September 7, 2020 [File: West Asia News Agency via Reuters]