Live
News|Religion

Pakistan court sentences three to death for blasphemy

Fourth accused, a college teacher, sentenced to 10 years in jail for ‘blasphemous’ lecture he delivered in the classroom.

The convicts can appeal in two higher courts or ask for mercy from the president [File: BK Bangash/AP Photo]
The convicts can appeal in two higher courts or ask for mercy from the president [File: BK Bangash/AP Photo]
8 Jan 2021

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has handed death sentences to three people for social media posts deemed insulting to Prophet Muhammad under the country’s blasphemy laws.

A fourth accused, a college teacher, was sentenced to 10 years in jail for a “blasphemous” lecture he had delivered in the classroom, court official Istifamul Haq told DPA news agency on Friday.

Judge Raja Jawad announced the decision in the capital Islamabad on the charges filed in 2017, Haq said.

The convicted people can appeal in two higher courts to overturn their conviction or ask for mercy from the president.

Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, a colonial legacy made more stringent by former military ruler Ziaul Haq in the 1980s, envisage death as the maximum punishment for insulting the Prophet.

Rights activists say laws have been used against the followers of other religions and minority Muslim faiths such as Shia and Ahmadiya in the Sunni-majority country.

Since the 1980s, nearly 80 people have been killed by individuals or angry mobs even before their trials were concluded in courts.

Between 2011 and 2015, the latest period for which consolidated data is available, there were more than 1,296 blasphemy cases filed in Pakistan.

The laws are now treated as sacred, but experts say there is no clear definition of “blasphemy” in Islamic jurisprudence, nor is there agreement on the punishment for it.

There has been a renewed focus on the laws after the United States urged Pakistan to revisit them following the murder of a Pakistani-American man inside a courtroom during his trial for blasphemy last July.

Pakistan has dozens of convicts on death row or serving life imprisonment for committing blasphemy, according to the US Commission for International Religious Freedom.

Source : Al Jazeera, DPA

Related

More from News

Iran’s IRGC unveils underground missile base amid US tensions

Members of the Iranian army fire missiles during the annual military drill, dubbed 'Zolphaghar 99', in the Gulf of Oman, Iran on September 7, 2020 [File: West Asia News Agency via Reuters]

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine likely effective against UK mutation

The study was conducted on blood taken from people who had been given the vaccine. Its findings are limited because it does not look at the full set of mutations found in either of the new variants of the rapidly spreading virus [File: Jacob King/Pool via Reuters]

Imran Khan: ‘No country’s PM can be blackmailed like this’

People in Quetta chant slogans as they sit with coffins of their relatives, coal miners from Hazara minority, who were killed on Sunday [Naseer Ahmed/Reuters]

Brazil’s COVID deaths pass 200,000 as cases continue to rise

Brazil reported a record number of new cases - 87,843 - and the second-highest number of daily deaths - 1,524 - since the pandemic began [Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu]
Most Read

The day Trump finally lost it

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington [Jacquelyn Martin/AP]

Donald Trump acknowledges Biden election win: Full transcript

Trump pictured in a conciliatory video released on Thursday, January 7 [Screenshot via Twitter]

How Trump’s presidency started – and how it ended

US police officer dies of wounds after clash with pro-Trump mob

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]