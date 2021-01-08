Live
Elijah McClain: Colorado calls grand jury to investigate death

Philip Weiser opens grand jury investigation into the death of McCain, 23, killed while in Colorado police custody in 2019.

A person sits next to a sign as people gather to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Elijah McClain's death in Denver, Colorado on August 23, 2020 [File: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters]
8 Jan 2021

Colorado Attorney General Philip Weiser has convened a grand jury to investigate the 2019 death of unarmed Black man Elijah McClain, according to reports.

Public outcry grew as details emerged following McClain’s death following a police chokehold in suburban Denver in 2019.

McClain, 23, was walking on a street alone in the Denver suburb of Aurora in August 2019 when he was stopped by three police officers based on a report that he was “being suspicious”, triggering the fatal encounter.

Undated photo of Elijah McClain [File: Family handout]
Three officers from Aurora, the suburb where the death occurred, including one involved in the encounter with McClain, were fired. Another resigned in July 2020 over photos that mocked the neck hold that was used on McClain on August 24, 2019.

“Our investigation will be thorough, guided by the facts and law, and worthy of the public’s trust. In order to maintain the impartiality and integrity of the process, we have no further comment at this time,” Weiser said in a statement.

Weiser’s decision comes after months of protests demanding a change in policing and police violence, specifically towards the Black community.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

