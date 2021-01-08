Debate over Trump’s future intensifies with calls for impeachment

Democrats say they could take up articles of impeachment against Trump as soon as next week if his Cabinet does not try to remove him first.

Democrats are discussing whether to move forward with the quick impeachment of President Donald Trump if his Cabinet does not try to remove him first.

The storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Trump has prompted calls for his removal from office before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20.

Trump has taken a more conciliatory tone – promising a smooth transfer of power and calling for “healing and reconciliation”.

The chaotic scenes unfolded after Trump addressed thousands of protesters and repeated unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him. Four people died and 64 were arrested as protesters forced their way into the building.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the fallout from the chaos at the Capitol in Washington, DC. This is Mersiha Gadzo in Toronto, Canada.

36 mins ago (14:49 GMT)

Trump says his followers will continue to have a voice

Trump promises Americans who voted for him “will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form” in a Friday morning tweet.

The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Twitter suspended Trump’s account on Wednesday after a tweet which praised those attacking the Capitol Building with the president saying “we love you” and “you’re very special”. Trump’s account was reinstated on Thursday after Trump deleted the tweets.

53 mins ago (14:33 GMT)

House Democrats mull fast-track Trump impeachment

House Democratic leaders say the House could take up articles of impeachment against Trump as soon as next week if Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s Cabinet do not act to remove him.

Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts said the House “can use procedural tools to get articles of impeachment to the House floor quickly”, as early as the coming week, if Pence does not invoke the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

1 hour ago (14:25 GMT)

US House Democrats to have conference call at noon

The Democratic members of the US House of Representatives will have a conference call at noon local time (17:00 GMT) on Friday, a Democratic aide has said.

He said the topic was “general business”, but congressional Democrats have been weighing options in impeaching President Trump for a second time.