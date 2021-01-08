Debate over Trump’s future intensifies with calls for impeachment

It is time for the world to see through the American claims of exceptionalism.
Trump says his followers will continue to have a voice
Trump promises Americans who voted for him “will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form” in a Friday morning tweet.
The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021
Twitter suspended Trump’s account on Wednesday after a tweet which praised those attacking the Capitol Building with the president saying “we love you” and “you’re very special”. Trump’s account was reinstated on Thursday after Trump deleted the tweets.
House Democratic leaders say the House could take up articles of impeachment against Trump as soon as next week if Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s Cabinet do not act to remove him.
Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts said the House “can use procedural tools to get articles of impeachment to the House floor quickly”, as early as the coming week, if Pence does not invoke the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
The Democratic members of the US House of Representatives will have a conference call at noon local time (17:00 GMT) on Friday, a Democratic aide has said.
He said the topic was “general business”, but congressional Democrats have been weighing options in impeaching President Trump for a second time.