Live
Live updates
News|US Elections 2020

Debate over Trump’s future intensifies with calls for impeachment

Democrats say they could take up articles of impeachment against Trump as soon as next week if his Cabinet does not try to remove him first.

Donald Trump urged his followers to march on the Capitol at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results on January 6, 2021 in Washingon, DC [Jim Bourg/Reuters]
Donald Trump urged his followers to march on the Capitol at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results on January 6, 2021 in Washingon, DC [Jim Bourg/Reuters]
By 
Mersiha Gadzo
8 Jan 2021
  • Democrats are discussing whether to move forward with the quick impeachment of President Donald Trump if his Cabinet does not try to remove him first.
  • The storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Trump has prompted calls for his removal from office before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20.
  • Trump has taken a more conciliatory tone – promising a smooth transfer of power and calling for “healing and reconciliation”.
  • The chaotic scenes unfolded after Trump addressed thousands of protesters and repeated unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him. Four people died and 64 were arrested as protesters forced their way into the building.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the fallout from the chaos at the Capitol in Washington, DC. This is Mersiha Gadzo in Toronto, Canada.

Trump says his followers will continue to have a voice

Trump promises Americans who voted for him “will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form” in a Friday morning tweet.

Twitter suspended Trump’s account on Wednesday after a tweet which praised those attacking the Capitol Building with the president saying “we love you” and “you’re very special”. Trump’s account was reinstated on Thursday after Trump deleted the tweets.

House Democrats mull fast-track Trump impeachment

House Democratic leaders say the House could take up articles of impeachment against Trump as soon as next week if Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s Cabinet do not act to remove him.

Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts said the House “can use procedural tools to get articles of impeachment to the House floor quickly”, as early as the coming week, if Pence does not invoke the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

US House Democrats to have conference call at noon

The Democratic members of the US House of Representatives will have a conference call at noon local time (17:00 GMT) on Friday, a Democratic aide has said.

He said the topic was “general business”, but congressional Democrats have been weighing options in impeaching President Trump for a second time.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

The ignored warnings of the US Capitol insurrection

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 [Roberto Schmidt/AFP]

‘Major incident’ in London as number of COVID patients soars

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan looks on amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on Oxford Circus in London [File: Simon Dawson/Reuters]

Children among civilians killed in northern Cameroon attack

More than 36,000 people have been killed and three million people have fled their homes since Boko Haram launched its attack in northeast Nigeria in 2009 [File: Issouf Sanogo/AFP]

UK approves Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for use

Moderna's vaccine proved 94 percent effective in preventing severe COVID infection in late-stage clinical trials [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Most Read

The day Trump finally lost it

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington [Jacquelyn Martin/AP]

Donald Trump acknowledges Biden election win: Full transcript

US President Donald Trump acknowledged the new administration and vowed a smooth transfer of power [Twitter screengrab]

Iran’s IRGC unveils underground missile base amid US tensions

Members of the Iranian army fire missiles during the annual military drill, dubbed 'Zolphaghar 99', in the Gulf of Oman, Iran on September 7, 2020 [File: West Asia News Agency via Reuters]

Pakistani PM says will not be ‘blackmailed’ into visiting Hazaras

Since the attack, the relatives of those killed placed their coffins on a highway in Quetta and refused to bury the dead until the killers were apprehended and Khan came to meet them [Saadullah Akhtar/Al Jazeera]