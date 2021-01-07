Live
News

One day after Trump praise, White House condemns Capitol mob

The statement calling for unity was notably not delivered by the US president but by his spokeswoman.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany arrives to face reporters a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump occupied the US Capitol, at a news briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, January 7, 2021 [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany arrives to face reporters a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump occupied the US Capitol, at a news briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, January 7, 2021 [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
7 Jan 2021

The White House has condemned the pro-Donald Trump mob that ransacked the US Capitol, 24 hours after Trump told the rioters he loved them.

In the first comments from the White House since an overnight statement from the president, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany read a two-minute statement to reporters “on behalf of the entire White House”.

“The violence we saw yesterday in our nation’s capital was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way. We condemn it – the president and this administration – in the strongest possible terms,” she said.

“It is unacceptable and those that broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“What we saw yesterday was a group of violent rioters undermining the First Amendment rights of thousands,” McEnany continued.

“Those who besieged the Capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for.”

“Those who are working in this building, are working to ensure an orderly transition of power. Now, it is time for America to unite.”

The remarks from the press secretary were notable in that they were not delivered by the president, that the condemnation came more than 24 hours after the siege began and they came a day after Trump had praised the rioters.

Trump has not been spoken live since his remarks to a rally that took place before the riot where he inflamed his supporters prior to their march to the Capitol. He did release a video Wednesday afternoon more than two hours into the siege, telling the rioters, “We love you. You are very special. … Go home and go home in peace.”

Overnight, in a tweet sent from Trump aide Dan Scavino, Trump said, “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th”.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Biden, Harris, activists blast double standard in police response

On Wednesday, police said 68 arrests were made, the majority for breaking a curfew put in place by the mayor of Washington, DC [Ahmed Gaber/Reuters]

US stocks soar on bets of Biden-era calm, boosted stimulus

All major US equity benchmarks notched all-time highs, with about 70 percent of the companies in the S&P 500 in the green and the Nasdaq 100 jumping 2.5 percent [File: Lucas Jackson/Reuters]

Search for answers continues one year after Iran plane crash

Flowers and photos of the victims set up at a memorial service at the University of Alberta for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on January 12, 2020 [File: Candace Elliott/Reuters]

Boeing to pay $2.5bn to resolve 737 MAX criminal probe in US

Boeing's 737 MAX returned to United States skies in late December with a flight from Miami to New York City [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

US Republicans condemn Trump’s role in Capitol insurrection

Former US Attorney General Bill Barr has joined a growing number of Republicans who are condemning Trump's actions [File: Leah Millis Reuters]

The day Trump finally lost it

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington [Jacquelyn Martin/AP]

Biden calls Capitol rioters ‘domestic terrorists’

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the violence that took place at the US Capitol [Reuters]

Who are the US Capitol rioters?

Supporters of US President Donald Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol security in Washington, DC [Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE]