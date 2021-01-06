Live
‘Disgraceful’: World reacts as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Several countries including Turkey, the UK, Canada and Germany call for calm in Washington, DC.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]
6 Jan 2021

Donald Trump’s supporters stormed a session of Congress which was being held to certify Joe Biden’s election win with world leaders following the developments in Washington, DC, with “concern”.

Hours after an extraordinary rally by Trump challenging his defeat, flag-waving backers broke down barricades outside the Capitol and swarmed inside, with the special session going into an emergency recess as protesters entered the chambers.

The desperate last-minute bid by Trump to overturn his election loss sparked chaos and accusations of a “coup” attempt, with several countries calling on Trump’s supporters to show calm and restraint.

Turkey

Turkey’s foreign ministry called on all parties in the United States to use restraint and calm.

“Turkey is monitoring worrying developments in the US, including attempts to storm the Capitol building,” the ministry said in a statement. “We believe that the US will overcome this domestic crisis calmly.”

The statement also called on Turkish citizens in the US to stay away from crowded places and where demonstrations were being held.

Turkey’s Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said on Twitter: “We follow the events in the USA with concern and invite the parties to calmness. We believe that problems will always be solved within law and democracy.”

NATO

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called for respect of the outcome of the election held in November last year.

“Shocking scenes in Washington, DC,” Stoltenberg tweeted. “The outcome of this democratic election must be respected.”

Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said democracy’s enemies would be cheered by scenes of violence at the US Capitol, and he called on Trump to accept US voters’ decision.

In a tweet posted after protesters stormed the seat of the US legislature, Maas said the violence had been caused by inflammatory rhetoric.

“The enemies of democracy will be delighted at these terrible images from Washington DC,” he wrote on Wednesday. “Trump and his supporters must accept the decision of American voters at last and stop trampling on democracy.”

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed concern about the violent scenes, saying Canada was “concerned and we’re following the situation minute by minute”.

“I think the American democratic institutions are strong, and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly,” Trudeau told the News 1130 Vancouver radio station.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the “disgraceful scenes” and urged a peaceful transition to Democrat Joe Biden’s presidency.

“Disgraceful scenes in US Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power,” Johnson said on Twitter.

